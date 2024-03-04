COD Mobile offers a chance to unlock Mythic Type 19, legendary weapon skin for the Type 25 assault rifle until March 8, 2024, in Call of Duty: Mobile. This skin is part of the Mythic rarity tier, one of the highest tiers of rarity in the title. The Mythic Type 19 features unique aesthetics, such as intricate designs, animations, and special effects, making it highly sought after by players. Its rarity and exclusivity contribute to its desirability among collectors and competitive players.
This article guides you on how to unlock Mythic Type 19 for free in COD Mobile.
How to unlock Mythic Type 19 in COD Mobile
The Mythic Type 19 features a celestial design incorporating a dragon emblem, signifying the Chinese New Year theme. Nevertheless, there appears to be some ambiguity among players on how to unlock the Mythic Type 19 in Call of Duty: Mobile. The following simple steps can help quickly obtain the Mythic Type 19.
- Step 1: Launch the COD Mobile.
- Step 2: Go to the in-game store and click "Heavenly Ink Mythic.”
- Step 3: Click on the CP icon at the bottom. The price for the 1st draw is 10CP
- Step 4: You have to draw, and as it is luck-based, you may get the Mythic Type 19 rifle in the first draw.
Getting the Mythic Type 19 on the first draw requires ample luck. However, players can spend more CPs to perform a second draw if it doesn't show up.
Furthermore, players will not leave empty-handed, as there are rewards for every draw. Here's a list of all items available in the Mythic drop:
- Motorcycle – Brush Stroke
- Heavenly Ink Jade
- Type 19 - Celestial Ink
- Umbral Imperator calling card
- Dark Shepherd – Umbral Imperator
- Type 25 – Tactical Inlay
- Shorty – Gripping Thunder
- Jetpack – Brush Stroke
- Mist and Smoke emote
- Molotov Cocktail – Painted Mist
By following the above steps, you'll be well on your way to unlock Mythic Type 19 in COD: Mobile.
