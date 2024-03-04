COD Mobile offers a chance to unlock Mythic Type 19, legendary weapon skin for the Type 25 assault rifle until March 8, 2024, in Call of Duty: Mobile. This skin is part of the Mythic rarity tier, one of the highest tiers of rarity in the title. The Mythic Type 19 features unique aesthetics, such as intricate designs, animations, and special effects, making it highly sought after by players. Its rarity and exclusivity contribute to its desirability among collectors and competitive players.

This article guides you on how to unlock Mythic Type 19 for free in COD Mobile.

Note: Some parts of this article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

How to unlock Mythic Type 19 in COD Mobile

The Mythic Type 19 features a celestial design incorporating a dragon emblem, signifying the Chinese New Year theme. Nevertheless, there appears to be some ambiguity among players on how to unlock the Mythic Type 19 in Call of Duty: Mobile. The following simple steps can help quickly obtain the Mythic Type 19.

Step 1: Launch the COD Mobile.

Step 2: Go to the in-game store and click "Heavenly Ink Mythic.”

Step 3: Click on the CP icon at the bottom. The price for the 1st draw is 10CP

Step 4: You have to draw, and as it is luck-based, you may get the Mythic Type 19 rifle in the first draw.

Getting the Mythic Type 19 on the first draw requires ample luck. However, players can spend more CPs to perform a second draw if it doesn't show up.

Furthermore, players will not leave empty-handed, as there are rewards for every draw. Here's a list of all items available in the Mythic drop:

Motorcycle – Brush Stroke

Heavenly Ink Jade

Type 19 - Celestial Ink

Umbral Imperator calling card

Dark Shepherd – Umbral Imperator

Type 25 – Tactical Inlay

Shorty – Gripping Thunder

Jetpack – Brush Stroke

Mist and Smoke emote

Molotov Cocktail – Painted Mist

By following the above steps, you'll be well on your way to unlock Mythic Type 19 in COD: Mobile.

