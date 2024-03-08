How to filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3

Having the option to filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3 can do wonders for players, especially considering the amount of attachments available in the game. With an extensive arsenal, Modern Warfare 3 also has one of the largest collections of weapon attachments in the game. Having a well-designed filtering system is essential to make customizing weapons a tad bit easier.

This article will provide a detailed guide to using filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3, which is a brand-new feature added with the Season 2 Reloaded update.

How can you filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

It's quite a straightforward process to filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3. Before the Season 2 Reloaded update, you could only sift through attachments in the game using the "weapon stats" filter. However, you can now filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3 by "subcategory," providing a major quality of life change to all players.

Below is a step-by-step guide to easily filter through MW3 attachments:

If you are on a PC, launch COD HQ and navigate to MW3. If you are on a console, directly launch MW3. Log in with your credentials on your respective devices. Head to the gunsmith. If you are on a PC, click on "Filter." If you are on PlayStation, press the "Triangle" Button, and if you're on Xbox, press "Y." This will open up the Filter window. Input the filters as per your requirement.

The brand-new option to filter attachments in MW3 using "subcategory" provides a massive quality-of-life update to all players. With this option, players now have an easier prospect of finding the Optic, Muzzle, or Underbarrel needed for their weapons.

The latest "Subcategory" filter includes the following tools:

Optics

Hybrid

4x

Thermal

Sniper Scope

2.5x

Red Dot

Reflex

Holo

Muzzles

Breachers

Flash Hiders

Suppressors

Compensators

Brakes

Underbarrels

Hand Stops

Undermounted Weapons

Bipods

Vertical Grips

Angled Grips

What are the new Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded?

Expand Tweet

The Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded patch introduced a series of new Aftermarket Parts for different guns. The methods to unlock these new attachments have not yet been released. However, the patch notes indicate what these Aftermarket Parts have in store for all the players.

As per the official patch, here is a list of the new Aftermarket Parts coming to the game:

JAK Backsaw Kit (Holger 556)

Provides a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556. Furthermore, you get access to a double-barrel configuration, allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit (BAS-B)

BAS-B is transformed into a lever-action rifle, slowing its rate of fire while massively improving its accuracy. You will experience pinpoint accuracy with this attachment.

JAK Burnout Ki

The Holger 26 sees a dramatic increase in its fire rate but at the cost of overheating.

For more COD articles, check these links below:

5 best meta weapon loadouts to use in Warzone Season 2 II Best meta loadout for Ranked Resurgence in WZ Season 2 II 5 best SMGs for Warzone Ranked Resurgence