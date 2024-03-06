Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded will introduce a new Battle Tracer Pack called the Warhammer 40K Sisters. Season 2 Reloaded will launch on March 6 at 9 AM PT, and will come with exciting new features to the multiplayer experience in the form of a limited-time mode called Juggermosh. This will allow players to engage in combat while donning the iconic Space Marine juggernaut skins from the Warhammer 40K universe, providing a unique and immersive gameplay experience.

This article explains everything about Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3, i.e., its price, what's included, and whether it is worth buying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What will be the price of Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3?

There are several Warhammer 40K weapon skins coming with the Season 2 Reloaded. Each will be themed around a different faction, so players can customize their firearms as they want. The company has not yet revealed the pricing for these bundles. However, based on previous additions, it is expected that the cost for each would be around 2,400 COD points, which is equivalent to $19.99.

What will be included in the Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack bundle?

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3 will come with all female warriors devoted to the God-Emperor of Mankind. Here’s everything that it includes:

“Battle Sister” operator skin

“Heretic’s Bane” LMG weapon blueprint

“Emperor’s Fury” assault rifle weapon blueprint

“Imperium Aquila” weapon charm

“Valorous Heart” emblem

“Daughters of the Emperor” loading screen

“Adepta Sororitas” large decal

“Adeptus Ministorum” sticker

Will the Warhammer 40K Sisters bundle be worth buying?

This collection has a distinguished variety that draws inspiration from the space theme, offering high-quality weapon skins, melee sword weapons, and finishing moves.

Considering the quality of the skins and their relative price, it would be beneficial for players to consider expanding their inventory with these striking cosmetic enhancements.

