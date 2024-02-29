Modern Warfare 3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living event all rewards and how to get them

The Walking Dead Fear the Living event, in collaboration with MW3, gives players the chance to win 10 rewards. This event is available for a week only and will end at the beginning of March 2024, letting players experience the chaotic world of the popular series, The Walking Dead. It is free to play and offers various attractive rewards as incentives to encourage players to spend more time playing the game.

The event was launched on February 28, 2024, with timings varying for different zones.

This article will highlight all the rewards in the Walking Dead Fear the Living event and how you can get them by playing MW3.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

All MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living event rewards

Here’s a list of all the rewards that you can get by playing MW3:

The Brave Man” Weapon Sticker for 10,000 XP

Double XP Token for 23,600 XP

“Red Machete” Large Decal for 42,100 XP

Double Weapon XP Token for 67,250 XP

“Lucille” Charm for 101,640 XP

“Carl’s Favorite” Large Decal for 148,000 XP

“Sheriff Deputy Rick” Emblem for 211,300 XP

“Don’t Open Dead Inside” Calling Card for 297,350 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token for 414,350 XP

“Barbed and Dangerous” Camo for 573,500 XP

However, the rewards on the list have not been finalized. The confirmation of the cosmetics is contingent upon the activation of Activision's The Walking Dead Fear the Living event and the subsequent public release of the cosmetic items. Additionally, the Michonne bundle also added in-game stores but not as a part of the event. You can only purchase it using Call of Duty Points (CP).

How to get the rewards

To earn rewards for the event, simply play MW3 and accumulate XP. MW3 awards 1000 XP for each game played, so the more you play, the more XP you'll receive. Once you've collected enough XP, you can redeem it for all available rewards.

Check out more COD guides here:

