The Marksman tier list will determine the effectiveness of the firearm in the current meta. The Marksman category includes semi-automatic rifles, some of them are versatile and offer a balance of range, damage, and rate of fire, suitable for mid-range combat. However, some could be improved as they lack in every situation that impacts the gameplay.

COD MW3 offers 11 Marksman with four from MW3 and seven carrying over from MW2. Some of these rifles are very effective, while some lack in every situation.

The Marksman tier list is evaluated based on the following factors:

Cost

Damage output

Situational effectiveness

Pick rate

Recoil

These weapons are divided into five tiers (S, A, B, C, and D), with S being the highest tier and D the lowest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

All Modern Warfare 3 Marksman tier list

S-tier

DM56 (Image via Activision)

The weapons in the S-tier are the best and most effective in every situation. Players often pick these weapons to confront opponents easily. These have high damage output, stable recoil control, and a high rate of fire, which makes these easy-to-use firearms.

In the Marksman tier list, the S-tier weapons are:

DM56

MCW 6.8

A-tier

KDV Enforcer (Image via Activision)

The weapons in the A-tier are also good but not as effective as the S-tire weapons. The weapons in this tier have decent fire rates and high damage output and are preferred by many players as their first choice.

In the Marksman tier list, the A-tier weapons are

KVD Enforcer

MTZ Interceptor

B-tier

Lockwood MK2 (Image via Activision)

The B-tier weapons typically offer decent performance in terms of accuracy, firepower, and handling. While they may not excel in any particular situation, they are still valuable enough to be viable options in a firefight.

The B-tier weapons are:

Lockwood MK2

SP-R 208

C-tier

TAQ-M (Image via Activision)

The weapons in this tier are typically considered below average and less desirable for combat. These weapons often exhibit subpar performance in terms of accuracy, firepower, and reliability.

The C-tier weapons are:

LM-S

TAQ-M

D-tier

SA-B 50 (Image via Activision)

The weapons ranked as D-tier are the least desirable in all aspects. They have lower damage output, slower attack speed, and other drawbacks, making them the last resort for players.

The D-tier weapons are:

SA-B 50

EBR-14

Tempus Torrent

