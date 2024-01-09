Modern Warfare 3 all weapons tier list

The arsenal in Modern Warfare 3 has expanded to include a whopping 37 weapons. As we discuss the meta of this iconic game, we rank each weapon based on its performance, separating the contenders from the others. Whether you're a seasoned player or just getting started, this tier list will guide you through the optimal choices for success on the battlefield.

This Modern Warfare 3 tier list follows the standard competitive categories to help you navigate the diverse array of weapons. From the S category, the cream of the crop, to the D tier that you should avoid at all costs, we've covered every corner of the arsenal.

Note that this list is dynamic and will be updated regularly as new weapons drop throughout the seasons and challenges.

Modern Warfare 3 tier list all weapons

S Tier Weapons:

BAS-B: High damage and versatility make it a top-tier choice. DG-58: Insane burst-fire capabilities MCW: Versatile across various engagements. HOLGER 556: Accurate and great handling. RAM-7: Fast-firing assault rifle.

A Tier Weapons:

SVA 545: Unique hyper-burst feature provides an edge in certain scenarios. MTZ-556: A reliable choice for close-quarter combat. FR 5.56: Burst-fire rifle with potential when accuracy is maintained. WSP SWARM: Effective in close-range combat. RIVAL-9: Ideal for aggressive playstyles. BRUEN MK9: Solid performance in sustained fire situations. PULEMYOT 762: High damage output compensates for lower mobility. LOCKWOOD 680: Powerful shotgun with one-shot potential. RENETTI: A reliable secondary option, especially with certain attachments.

B Tier Weapons:

STRIKER: A mid-tier shotgun with decent performance. WSP-9: An average SMG with moderate stats. STRIKER 9: Offers a reasonable compromise between damage and mobility. MTZ-762: An average battle rifle suitable for mid-range engagements. KV INHIBITOR: Competent in skilled hands but not outstanding. LONGBOW: A sniper rifle with the potential for high damage. KATT-AMR: Performs adequately but doesn't stand out. MTZ INTERCEPTOR: Average marksman rifle with semi-auto fire. MCW 6.8: Suitable for mid-range engagements but not exceptional. KVD ENFORCER: Balanced but may lack appeal for some players. HOLGER 26: LMG variant with moderate stats. DG-58 LSW: Competes decently in certain scenarios. HAYMAKER: Decent shotgun with versatility. WSP STINGER: A pistol with SMG-like attributes. COR-45: An average pistol with standard performance.

C Tier Weapons:

SIDEWINDER: Subpar performance, especially in fire rate and recoil control. DM56: Limited damage potential for a marksman rifle. RIVETER: Semi-auto shotgun with poor damage output. AMR9: Suboptimal SMG with below-average attributes.

D Tier Weapons:

KARAMBIT: A melee weapon with situational usefulness. GUTTER KNIFE: Limited use in broader gameplay. RGL-80: Niche use in countering certain enemy setups. TYR: Only for players seeking unconventional challenges.

Modern Warfare 3 offers a diverse array of weapons, each catering to different playstyles and scenarios. Understanding the Modern Warfare 3 tier list can help you with your weapon choices, ensuring optimal performance on the battlefield.

As Modern Warfare 3 evolves with updates and new additions, stay informed about the weapon meta to succeed on the battlefield.