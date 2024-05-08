In the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update, fog was introduced to Rebirth Island as a part of the "variable time of the day" system. Apart from being sunny, as the map usually is, the mid-season update also added foggy, sunset, and overcast to bring more dynamic elements to the map. However, not everyone is a fan of this system, especially the fog.

@ModernWarzone on X posted a question via their official account asking fans of the shooter, what they thought of the fog. The comments ranged from both liking the addition to despising it. One user didn't like fog on the map at all and had to say the following:

"No one asked for it."

According to the user, the fog was an unnecessary addition and the community did not ask for the feature in the first place. Considering the fact that Warzone suffers from bugs and a host of other issues affecting gameplay, adding fog to a map that plays quite well already was deemed unnecessary by the community.

This is especially true when cons are associated with it and other issues in the game that need addressing on a priority basis.

Soon, more users joined the post to express their thoughts on the addition of fog in Rebirth Island of Warzone.

A user commented,

"No one has ever liked the fog…. Why bring it back"

According to the user, the fog has never been liked in Rebirth Island. Keeping a similar tone to the previous comment, they question why even bring fog back on the map when fans never liked it in the first place. Other fans also had a similar tale to tell.

One of them stated,

"Well I’m not playing until the games fixed.. but also this looks f**king terrible…"

A fan commented that they won't play until this addition is fixed. As mentioned, the game suffers from several issues, including bugs that affect gameplay. Commenting on the fog, they mentioned that it looks "terrible."

They further added,

"Just make it pitch black.."

Adding to their comment on how bad the map looks with fog, they asked Call of Duty to just make it pitch black as it already looks terrible in their opinion. But the fog trashing didn't end there. More joined the boat and shared their thoughts on the same.

Another user commented,

"Visibility is garbage and so is audio. Everyone is using audio cheese. This is exactly what happens when devs don't play their own games but add stuff no one asked for."

According to them, with the addition of fog to Warzone's Rebirth Island, visibility has become a major concern. Not being able to see one's enemies in the heat of a gunfight can be quite challenging. But that's not all. They also commented on how the game's audio is broken and needs addressing.

Finally, they stated that no one in the community asked for fog on the Resurgence map, and it is simply a consequence of developers not giving their own game a try. It appears that they want the developers to listen to their community and not add features according to their whims.

While most of the comments hated the addition of fog, one of them pointed out a major issue with the fog. One user commented,

"If you have wallhack and ds4 the fog can’t stop you. Think about it"

According to this user, if a cheater uses wallhacks, the fog will not stop them. If a cheater decides to wallhack, they will be able to see all their enemies even through the fog. However, a regular player won't be able to see anything due to lowered visibility with the fog.

So, on top of the wallhacks, the cheater gains the additional advantage of taking down their foes without them even being able to retaliate.

However, as stated, not everyone disliked the fog on Warzone's Rebirth Island. A few of them quite liked the addition. To express the fondness for the fog, a user stated,

"Love it makes the combat more interesting and different"

According to this user, the fog on Rebirth Island actually makes the combat more fun and interesting. Since fog reduces visibility, players must tread carefully as danger might lurk just around the corner. Hence, they believe that the fog adds a new layer of challenge which keeps things interesting and fun for them.

Keeping up with the tone of liking fog, a fan commented,

"Love it actually isn't crazy like vondel fog adds a great aesthetic"

They claim that they love the fog on the map. It is quite balanced and isn't "crazy" like they implemented on Vondel, which limits visibility to a great extent. They like how the map looks with the fog and claim that it adds a "great aesthetic."

Warzone fans are not happy with the fog in Rebirth Island

As mentioned, the Modern Warzone X handle asked the community what they thought about the fog on Rebirth Island. Soon, fans joined this thread and shared a similar thought and that is the dislike for fog.

That sums up the conversion of the addition of fog to Warzone's Rebirth Island. As seen from the comments, most fans despised this new feature. But, some of them are quite fond of it and are happy with the direction Call of Duty is moving with the Resurgence map.

