Best XRK Stalker Warzone loadout (Season 2): Attachments, Class setup, how to unlock, and more

The best XRK Stalker Warzone loadout has the potential to become an absolute meta in Season 2, as this sniper rifle is one of the best in the game right now. After receiving a significant buff in the last update, the weapon can now one-show enemies at maximum damage range. While players can use several snipers in Warzone due to the plethora of weapons in the arsenal, we recommend using the XRK Stalker as it demolishes enemies in the long range.

If you are looking for the best XRK Stalker Warzone loadout, class setup, and how to unlock it in the game, this article covers everything you need to know.

Best XRK Stalker Warzone loadout in Season 2

XRK Stalker stat in Warzone Season 2 (Image via Activision)

To get the best XRK Stalker Warzone loadout, players should add these attachments to the build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Ammunition: .50 CAL High Grain Rounds

Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

The Sonic Suppressor XL is one of the key attachments for the best XRK Stalker loadout. It gives the weapon the stealth for sniping from a distance, while reducing recoil.

The most important attachment is the Fission 60 Barrel, which enhances the damage range and the ballistic performance of the XRK Stalker, making it an absolute meta in the long range.

The SL Razorhawk Laser Light is another important attachment that improves players' accuracy while sniping from a distance. Furthermore, adding the .50 CAL High Grain Rounds adds more power to the gunpowder. You can also add the .50 CAL Explosive Rounds to pack a punch while fighting.

The final attachment is the XRK Stalker Light Bolt, which gives agility while you handle the weapon. In a fast-paced game like Warzone, you will need to move a lot, and having this attachment assures that objective pretty well.

Best XRK Stalker class setup and perks in Warzone Season 2

Finding the best class setup might be completely based on a player's preference. We recommend using this one if you have the XRK Stalker Warzone loadout:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Focus

Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Perk 3: Tempered

Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Lethal: Frag Grenade

If you are an aggressive player but also want to be the Sniper-support in your team, having this class setup and perk package is absolutely recommended.

How to unlock XRK Stalker in Warzone Season 2

In Season 1, you could've unlocked the XRK Stalker by completing the Battle Pass sector A4. However, the criteria are not the same anymore, and the weapon is now available for everyone to play in Warzone and MW3 Season 2.

