All one-shot sniper loadouts in Warzone Season 1

One-shot snipers are back to dominate in Warzone Season 1. They are the ultimate choice for long-range fights, and with the modes and maps available in the game, sniper rifles are gaining popularity once again. Season 1 brought plenty of offerings for players, including new and returning weapons.

There are currently four one-shot snipers available in Warzone Season 1. While the KATT-AMR clearly stands out from the rest, there are other choices that are powerful with the proper loadout. Here's every one-shot sniper in the game and the recommended loadout for each.

Warzone season 1 one-shot sniper loadouts

1) MCPR

MCPR Sniper in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The MCPR sniper is a perfect fit for those who opt for an aggressive playstyle. With a fast aim down sight, you can easily aim at and take out enemies with it. Its slow bullet velocity makes it a solid choice for shooting under 100 meters, but it proves to be less reliable at greater distances. This sniper can one-shot enemies when it is equipped with explosive shots.

Here's a recommended MCPR loadout you can try:

Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: KR INTLAS LSJ-3

KR INTLAS LSJ-3 Stock: FSS MERC Stock

FSS MERC Stock Magazine: 5-round mag

5-round mag Ammo: 0.300 Mag Explosive

2) VICTUS

Victus in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

The VICTUS shares the same formula as the MCPR sniper in terms of playstyle. Aggressive snipers who like to take down enemies quickly can opt for the VICTUS with its fast aim down sight speed. Because of its lower bullet velocity, it's mostly used at distances between 100 and 150 meters. If you want to use it at a longer range, you'll have to equip it with specific attachments. Like the MCPR, you need explosive ammo to one-shot your target.

Here's a great Victus loadout you can use:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: XRK RISE 50

XRK RISE 50 Ammo: 0.50 CAL Explosive

3) KATT

The KATT sniper in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The KATT-AMR is arguably the best sniper to pick up in Warzone Season 1 if you want to live the one-shot playstyle. Its high bullet velocity makes it great for covering great distances, and you don't even need explosive ammo to execute one-shot kills. While its slow aim down sight speed makes it less reliable at ranges below 100 meters, it boasts immense power.

Barrel: ZANG-34 Barrel

ZANG-34 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Ammo: 0.50 CAL Spire Point

4) FJX

FJX sniper in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

With its slow aim down sight speed and low bullet velocity, the FJX doesn't seem to be a great contender in the one-shot department. However, if you don't mind using a handful of attachments to speed it up, then it is a pretty decent choice. Below is an FJX loadout that you can try in Warzone Season 1.

Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Rear Grip: SKULL-40

SKULL-40 Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Field-Wrapped Handle Ammo: 0.408 Explosive

These are the best loadouts for the one-shot snipers in Warzone Season 1.