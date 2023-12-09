Best MCPR-300 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has an impressive collection of sniper rifles, but only a few can take down enemy operators with a single headshot, and the MCPR-300 is one of them. It is one of the older guns from MW2’s pool, which now competes with Modern Warfare 3’s KATT-AMR. However, the MCPR has a lot of potential and boasts higher base mobility and handling stats.

Warzone has a steep skill ceiling for sniping, and the entire category was revived after the introduction of explosive ammunition. These new bullets allowed the player base to create different one-shot sniper builds - some mobility-based and others for damage range.

That being said, the MCPR-300 is a flexible tool that can excel in long-range gunfights with its high damage output.

This article will highlight the best MCPR-300 loadout for Warzone.

Best MCPR-300 loadout attachments in Warzone

Here are all the attachments that you can utilize to create a lethal MCPR-300 build and dominate battle royale lobbies.

Recommended build

Barrel: Fahrenheit 29”

Fahrenheit 29” Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

The Fahrenheit 29” barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

The .408 explosive rounds are crucial for this build as the bullets explode upon contact and increase the overall damage output.

The Skull-40 rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

The FJX Blast bolt increases rechambering speed to provide you with some extra tenacity while shooting out multiple bullets.

Best MCPR-300 class setup and perks

Here is a list of all the items and equipment you need to make the best out of the MCPR-300 in Warzone.

Perk package

Perk Slot 1 - Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2 - Focus

Focus Perk Slot 3 - Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4 - Resolute

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

The MCPR-300 benefits from a loadout that can maximize its damage output and increase movement speed. All such attachments and perks can help you land incredible shots on enemy squads and reposition quickly to protect your positional info.

The Double Time perk increases your tactical sprint duration and reduces its cooldown. The Focus perk reduces flinch in ADS mode and increases Hold Breath duration. The Tempered perk allows you to fully armor up with just two plates. The Resolute Perk is great for escaping risky situations as it provides a burst of speed for quick repositioning.

How to unlock MCPR-300 in Warzone?

The MCPR-300 sniper rifle remains unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 by default. However, if you are a new player, you can unlock it through Warzone as well. After MW3’s merge with the battle royale, you might need to complete some Armory Challenges to unlock the sniper faster.

Best secondary to MCPR-300 in Warzone

The MCPR-300 can be paired with Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) like the WSP-Swarm to compensate for the sniper’s lack of close-range performance.

