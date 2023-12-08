Top 5 SMGs to use in Warzone Season 1

In the intense battlefields of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1, SMGs have emerged as the go-to weapons for players looking to gain an edge on the new Warzone map, Urzikstan. With their rapid-fire rate and impressive mobility, these guns offer a tactical advantage that is hard to match. They're ideal for stressful, close-quarters combat missions, which don't necessarily require accurate range and accuracy.

As the meta continues to evolve, the dominance of SMGs on the battlefield is a testament to their superior design and effectiveness in high-stakes encounters. In this article, we are going to cover the five best SMGs to use in Warzone Season 1 to get that battle royale win.

Top 5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Season 1: WSP-9, Striker, and more

5) WSP-9

WSP-9 (Image via YouTube/JGOD)

The WSP-9 is an SMG featured in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1, known for its versatility and effectiveness in close-quarter combat scenarios. With a pick rate of 0.83%, it stands out as a reliable choice for players who prefer a fast-paced playstyle. The weapon's moderate pick rate can be attributed to its balanced performance metrics, which offer a good mix of fire rate, damage output, and mobility.

The gun's recoil pattern is manageable, enabling players to maintain accuracy during rapid fire. This characteristic is particularly beneficial in Warzone's fast-paced environment, where every shot counts.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Bruen Venom Long

Bruen Venom Long Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Corio EaglesEye 2.5X

4) ISO 9mm

ISO 9mm (Image via sym.gg)

The ISO 9mm, with a pick rate of 0.83%, is distinguished in Warzone Season 1 by its high firing rate and swift mobility. It is a good pick for aggressive players who value speed and the ability to maneuver quickly during combat. Its deadly time-to-kill (TTK) at close range enables them to dispatch foes rapidly, as long as they can handle the weapon's recoil and stay inside its ideal engagement distance.

Players that have mastered the ISO 9mm value its excellent maneuverability and stability, which are essential for negotiating the small confines and urban settings prevalent in Warzone maps.

Recommended loadout:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: RES 2

RES 2 Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider Magazine: 50 ROUND DRUM

50 ROUND DRUM Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

3) Striker

Striker (Image via YouTube/Ryda)

With a pick rate of 5.03% in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1, the Striker is a submachine gun that has garnered attention for its high damage output and effectiveness in close-range engagements. Its popularity is reflected in its pick rate, which places it in the middle of the pack among the SMGs listed.

In Warzone Season 1, the Striker's high damage per shot makes it a lethal choice for players who can control its recoil and capitalize on its stopping power. The weapon's design allows for quick, decisive encounters, and its damage profile means it can down enemies faster than some other SMGs, provided the shots land accurately.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock

Lachmann Recon Series Stock Magazine: 48 Round Magazine

2) WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm (Image via Activision)

The WSP Swarm, with a pick rate of 5.76% in Warzone Season 1, is a highly regarded submachine gun that offers a blend of rapid-fire speed and excellent maneuverability. The WSP Swarm is notable for its capacity to overrun targets swiftly. One of its most significant benefits is its quick firing rate, which allows players to send a volley of shots in a short period, a trait that is very beneficial in close-range combat.

The weapon's maneuverability also adds to its high pick rate because it allows players to easily roam the battlefield, ducking opposing fire and repositioning to gain an advantage. The WSP Swarm's pick rate rating may be ascribed to its success in the game's meta.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: WSP Ruthless-L Barrel

WSP Ruthless-L Barrel Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

1) Fennec 45

Fennec 45 (Image via Activision)

The Fennec 45 is the most popular SMG among those mentioned, with a selection rate of 6.23% in Warzone Season 1. This high pick rate is partly due to its outstanding effectiveness in close-range fighting, which is an essential component here. In Warzone Season 1, the Fennec 45 is known for having the quickest rate of fire of any weapon in the game.

This rapid-fire skill enables players to unleash a barrage of bullets in the blink of an eye, making it highly efficient in rapidly dispatching opponents. The excellent pick rate of the Fennec 45 can also be ascribed to its controllable recoil and exceptional hip-fire accuracy.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Shadowstriker Suppressor

Shadowstriker Suppressor Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

