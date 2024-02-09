Best BP50 loadout in Warzone Season 2: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

BP50, the newest weapon offered with the BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 2 of Warzone, is quite the powerhouse. This assault rifle is definitely a bang for the buck and can shred enemy squads in a jiffy. With Ranked Resurgence being live and a whole new Season to grind for, veterans and newbies should be equipped with the best possible loadout for this weapon.

This article will provide you with an in-depth guide with regard to the best attachments and class setup you can pair with this weapon build. For a detailed brief, read below.

Best BP50 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 2

Best attachments for BP-50 in Warzone Season 2 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@BearPig)

The goal of this loadout is to improve the BP50's effective range while simultaneously bringing its erratic recoil and kick under control. A list of our preferred attachments for this build is given below:

Barrel : Lore 9 Heavy Barrel

: Lore 9 Heavy Barrel Muzzle : JAK BFB

: JAK BFB Underbarrel : BRUEN Heavy Support Grip

: BRUEN Heavy Support Grip Magazine : 45 Round Magazine

: 45 Round Magazine Optics: SZ Recharge DX

The Lore 9 Heavy Barrel will increase the Assault Rifle's effective range and provide you with a much more versatile experience. The increase in bullet velocity is substantial, allowing you to have better control over gun fights from longer ranges.

The JAK BFB Muzzle will give you much better control over the weapon's unpredictable horizontal recoil. The stability provided by this attachment allows for a seamless combat experience on the field. Furthermore, the weapon's strong kick will be dialed down by quite a few notches, improving your first shot accuracy and burst shot consistency.

The BRUEN Heavy Support Grip will supplement your gun control, providing you with additional help for keeping the weapon's recoil and kick in check.

Last but not least, the 45-Round Magazine will ensure you don't run out of bullets when stuck in an encounter. Having a big magazine size always comes in handy. Sacrificing a bit of movement speed and ADS speed is always worth it for the greater magazine capacity.

Our choice of optic for this build is the SZ Recharge DX. However, we do urge you to pick an optic of your choice as it is a highly subjective attachment preference.

Best BP50 class setup and perks

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Best secondary to BP50 in Warzone

ISO 9mm (Image via Activision)

You can pair this powerful Assault Rifle with an SMG, such as the ISO 9mm. It will provide you with a versatile foundation, allowing you to dominate both close and medium-long-range encounters against enemy teams.

Check out our other Warzone guides:

Best loadout to use in WZ Ranked Resurgence || Best COR-45 loadout || Best MTZ-556 loadout ||