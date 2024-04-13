Best TAQ-V Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

Battle Rifle connoisseurs worldwide seek the best TAQ-V loadout for Warzone. Inspired by the real-life weapon FN SCAR-H, it debuted in MW2 and offers one of the best damage ranges in this segment. Featuring a select-fire mode, this weapon has immense meta potential in upcoming seasons. With the right attachments, it can create a nuisance in maps like Urzikstan, and Rebirth Island.

Here's a closer look at the best TAQ-V loadout to showcase your prowess inside the Battle Royale arena.

Best TAQ-V loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best TAQ-V loadout attachments (Image via Activision || YouTube/@KingProdigy)

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel

18” Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle will remarkably reduce the weapon's Vertical and Horizontal recoil. The Nydar Model 2023 provides a better vision of the battlefield. Meanwhile, the 18” Precision-6 Barrel increases the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range. Pair it with the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip for improved recoil control and enhanced ADS speeds. Lastly, the 50-Round drum will ensure sustained firepower throughout every gunfight.

Best TAQ-V Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the best TAQ-V loadout perks and equipment for Warzone:

Perks

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the TAQ-V for Warzone?

Follow the steps below to add this exceptional Battle Rifle to your inventory:

Unlock the TAQ 56 Assault rifle after completing certain armory challenges. Upgrade the unlocked AR to Level 11.

After following the steps mentioned above, equip this exceptional Battle Rifle in your loadout.

Best Alternative to TAQ-V in Warzone

SO-14 BR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If the TAQ-V is not isn’t your forte, swap it for the SO-14 Battle Rifle. It statistically inflicts more damage and has less TTK. However, it falls way short in terms of damage range. That said, the SO-14 Battle Rife is the best alternative for the TAQ-V.

Pros and Cons of the TAQ-V loadout for Warzone

Below is the fair share of pros and cons of the TAQ-V loadout in Warzone:

Pros Cons Offers one of the highest damage inputs in-game. Hardly manageable recoil. Boasts an exceptional muzzle velocity of 610m/s. Like other BRs, it has mobility issues.

FAQs on Best TAQ-V Loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best TAQ-V loadout for Warzone?

Here’s the best TAQ-V loadout for Warzone:

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Optic : Nydar Model 2023

: Nydar Model 2023 Barrel : 18” Precision-6 Barrel

: 18” Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Q2) What is the best TAQ gun in Warzone?

Among the TAQ family weapons, the TAQ Eradictor LMG is the best weapon in the Warzone. It has a pick rate of 0.76% alongside a remarkable bullet velocity. Moreover, its great damage-dealing ability makes it a beast inside the Warzone arena.

Q3) Is the TAQ-V better than Taq 56?

The TAQ-V and TAQ 56 are almost the same in terms of damage output. However, the TAQ-V has a better TTK than the TAQ 56 Assault rifle. On the other hand, the TAQ 56 is easy to handle and has less recoil. Hence, the better option depends on your gameplay. If you seek more close or mid-range engagements, the TAQ 56 will be more reliable since it has an exceptional rate of fire.