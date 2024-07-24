The STG 44 is a brand-new assault rifle added in Warzone with the release of the Season 5 update. Although the mid-season patch has brought a nerf to this gun, it remains a top-tier meta assault rifle in Season 5 Reloaded. Featuring a very low recoil feedback, alongside a devastating damage output, this gun is best suited for mid-to-long-range engagements.

Long-range battles are common in Warzone, and an assault rifle with these attributes will yield positive outcomes. This article will provide the best loadout for STG 44 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded so that you can have the optimal build for it.

Best Warzone STG 44 loadout in Season 5 Reloaded

The best STG 44 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is as follows:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: Heinrichter C70 Long barrel

Heinrichter C70 Long barrel Stock: DR79 Combo Stock

DR79 Combo Stock Ammunition: 7.92x33mm High Grain

7.92x33mm High Grain Magazine: 50 Round Drum

STG 44 AR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Quartermaster Suppressor muzzle is a new attachment that is currently one of the best options available. It offers superior gun-kick and recoil control, making the STG 44 very stable even during long-range combat. To unlock this attachment, you need to complete eight Daily Challenges. Until then, you can use the Casus Brake muzzle attachment.

The Heinrichter C70 Long barrel is essential for this build, as it increases bullet velocity by 21% and extends the damage range. This makes it perfect for long-range engagements. The 7.92x33mm High Grain ammunition further enhances bullet velocity and damage range, though it slightly increases recoil.

The DR79 Combo Stock is used for counteracting the negative effects of High Gain ammunition, providing better recoil and gun-kick control.

Finally, the 50-Round Drum magazine is useful for lengthy battles, as you can keep firing and taking down enemies without needing to reload often.

Best STG 44 class setup and perks

Here is the list of the best perk packages and equipment to use in Warzone alongside this AR in Season 5 Reloaded:

Perk packages Equipment Perk Slot 1: EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert Tactical Equipment: Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

How to unlock STG 44 in Warzone

Unlocking criteria of STG 44 AR in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

You can unlock this assault rifle for free in Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 by completing Sector 7 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. After it's made accessible, play some matches to level it up to the maximum level of 21. This will allow you to fully customize the weapon as desired.

Pros and Cons of STG 44 in Warzone

Considering the weapon's stats, we can assume that:

Pros Cons 1) High damage

2) Low recoil

3) High bullet velocity

4) Viable for long-range battles 1) Low rate of fire

2) Ineffective in close-range battles

