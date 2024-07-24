Best STG 44 loadout in Warzone (Season 5 Reloaded)

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 27, 2024 19:36 GMT
This guide shows the best STG loadout in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)
This guide shows the best STG 44 loadout in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The STG 44 is a brand-new assault rifle added in Warzone with the release of the Season 5 update. Although the mid-season patch has brought a nerf to this gun, it remains a top-tier meta assault rifle in Season 5 Reloaded. Featuring a very low recoil feedback, alongside a devastating damage output, this gun is best suited for mid-to-long-range engagements.

Long-range battles are common in Warzone, and an assault rifle with these attributes will yield positive outcomes. This article will provide the best loadout for STG 44 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded so that you can have the optimal build for it.

Best Warzone STG 44 loadout in Season 5 Reloaded

The best STG 44 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is as follows:

  • Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor
  • Barrel: Heinrichter C70 Long barrel
  • Stock: DR79 Combo Stock
  • Ammunition: 7.92x33mm High Grain
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drum
also-read-trending Trending
STG 44 AR in Warzone (Image via Activision)
STG 44 AR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Quartermaster Suppressor muzzle is a new attachment that is currently one of the best options available. It offers superior gun-kick and recoil control, making the STG 44 very stable even during long-range combat. To unlock this attachment, you need to complete eight Daily Challenges. Until then, you can use the Casus Brake muzzle attachment.

The Heinrichter C70 Long barrel is essential for this build, as it increases bullet velocity by 21% and extends the damage range. This makes it perfect for long-range engagements. The 7.92x33mm High Grain ammunition further enhances bullet velocity and damage range, though it slightly increases recoil.

The DR79 Combo Stock is used for counteracting the negative effects of High Gain ammunition, providing better recoil and gun-kick control.

Finally, the 50-Round Drum magazine is useful for lengthy battles, as you can keep firing and taking down enemies without needing to reload often.

Also read: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Best STG 44 class setup and perks

Here is the list of the best perk packages and equipment to use in Warzone alongside this AR in Season 5 Reloaded:

Perk packagesEquipment

Perk Slot 1: EOD

Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

How to unlock STG 44 in Warzone

Unlocking criteria of STG 44 AR in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)
Unlocking criteria of STG 44 AR in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

You can unlock this assault rifle for free in Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 by completing Sector 7 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. After it's made accessible, play some matches to level it up to the maximum level of 21. This will allow you to fully customize the weapon as desired.

Read more: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Pros and Cons of STG 44 in Warzone

Considering the weapon's stats, we can assume that:

ProsCons
1) High damage
2) Low recoil
3) High bullet velocity
4) Viable for long-range battles		1) Low rate of fire
2) Ineffective in close-range battles

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी