Best FTAC Recon Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

Having the best FTAC Recon loadout will surely help you bag some victories under your name in the gigantic maps of Warzone. Its decent enough rate of fire and extraordinary damage range favor any user during medium and long-range skirmishes. Battle rifle connoisseurs often pick this weapon due to its exceptional TTK among all other weapons in this segment.

Having said that, here’s a detailed overview of the best FTAC Recon loadout including its proper equipment, perks, and attachments necessary to dominate a match during Season 3 of Warzone.

Best FTAC Recon loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best FTAC Recon loadout attachments (Image via Activision || YouTube/Hero)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L enhances a plethora of weapon’s perks including ADS Speed, damage range, and bullet velocity. Meanwhile, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x slightly improves the ADS Speed and provides a better sight of the long-ranged targets.

Blend it with Bruen Heavy Support Grip and Sakin ZX Grip, and you’ll achieve a sense of combat stability during skirmishes. Both attachments will heavily stabilize the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon. Last but not least, the 15-Round mag will remarkably increase your movement speed allowing you to approach your targets easily.

Best FTAC Recon Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the best FTAC Recon perks and equipment for Warzone:

Perks

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the FTAC Recon for Warzone?

Warzone fans worldwide need to follow this simple step to add FTAC Recon to their inventory:

Players need to upgrade their M4 Assault rifle till level 13.

Upon upgrading the M4, players can get their hands on the Battle Rifle in Warzone.

Best Alternative to FTAC Recon in Warzone

BAS-B in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you’re wondering about the best alternative to FTAC Recon, you must try the BAS-B weapon. It offers better damage than the FTAC Recon in any range. Moreover, it outshines the former with a better rate of fire, better DPS, and bullet velocity.

Pros & Cons of the FTAC Recon loadout for Warzone

Similar to other Battle Rifles, FTAC Recon possesses both advantages and disadvantages. Below listed are the pros and cons of FTAC Recon loadout:

Pros Cons Have an extraordinary TTK. Controlling recoil after a certain distance becomes pretty hard. The full auto mode adds an extra layer of depth to the weapon mechanics. Even with a 15-round mag, players find it difficult to sustain during lengthy engagements.

FAQs on Best FTAC Recon Loadout for Warzone

Q1) Is the FTAC Recon good for Warzone?

Answer: Yes, the FTAC Recon is pretty good in the vast landscape of Warzone. With the proper attachments, it can wreak havoc inside the arena.

Q2) What gun is the FTAC Recon in real life?

Answer: The real-life AR-15 is the inspiration behind the weapon design of the FTAC Recon battle rifle. It uses .458 Socom bullets.

Q3) What is the best FTAC Recon loadout?

Answer:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip