Best Haymaker loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) provides the entire playerbase with a vivid range of weapons, including deadly shotguns like the Haymaker as a new part of the game. Players can find this extraordinary gun in the shotgun section and utilize the immense stopping power to stomp on multiplayer lobbies. It is easily one of the strongest close-range weapons in the entire game.

Modern Warfare 3 caters to a massive crowd and so packs in a massive arsenal that can help players find comfort in any playstyle - be it sniping, gunning down enemies with LMGs, or diving head-first in close-quarter combat. However, shotguns seem to remain the close-range meta in most maps and modes.

This article will highlight the best Haymaker loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Haymaker loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 Haymaker shotgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of attachments that you can equip on your shotgun to make the most out of the Haymaker.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: Blitz Tactical Grip

Blitz Tactical Grip Stock: No Stock Mod

The Bryson Choke muzzle provides a tighter pellet spread and helps in connecting the most shells on the enemy to deal increased damage. The Imperator Long Barrel increases bullet velocity and damage range to make it a viable primary for gunfights that are a bit more distant.

The FSS OLE-V laser attachment increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The No Stock Mode removes the stock entirely from the weapon and provides a considerable movement boost.

Best Haymaker class setup and perks

Modern Warfare 3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here are the perks and gear you can utilize alongside the Haymaker shotgun for the best results. However, you can opt to swap out the vest to suit your playstyle.

Perk Package:

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment:

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The Haymaker benefits from having attachments that can increase its damage range and movement speed and tighten its pellet spread. Such loadouts can tear through multiple enemies with ease and result in consecutive victories.

The Overkill Vest and Quick-Grip gloves are best to increase mobility and compensate for the shotgun’s slower sprint-to-fire stats. The Lightweight boots make it easier to flank around enemies and take close-range fights as it increases movement speed. EOD Padding is crucial as you might have to take the hit of different explosives to corner enemy operators in a close-range gunfight.

How to unlock Haymaker in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

You can unlock the Haymaker in the weapons arsenal of MW3 by utilizing one of two methods. Both routes are fairly straightforward and can be completed with ease and a bit of grind:

You need to get your account to level 39, and then you can instantly get the Haymaker in your inventory.

You can also find the gun in MW3’s Zombies and exfil out of the session safely to unlock the weapon.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.