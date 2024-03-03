How to complete the Alternate Ammo Assault Rifle Weekly challenge in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

The Alternate Ammo Assault Rifle is a new Weekly challenge in Week 4 of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2. The task at hand is quite straightforward. Players are tasked with getting 30 kills using a Recommended Assault Rifle equipped with any Alternate Ammo in the game. However, the game doesn't specify what an Alternate Ammo or a Recommended Assault Rifle is.

Hence, in this brief guide, we will take a closer look at how you can complete this new Weekly challenge in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2.

What is Alternate Ammo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Guide to completing the Alternate Ammo Assault Rifle challenge in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3, Alternate Ammo refers to any other type of ammo that doesn't come equipped by default. For instance, the Assault Rifle BP50 uses 5.56 rounds by default. However, thanks to the new Gunsmith 2 system, you can equip different variants of 5.56 rounds, such as the 5.56 Incendiary, 5.56 Frangible, and 5.56 Nato Mono, to name a few.

As for the Recommended Assault Rifles, simply head over to the Assault Rifle class in-game and look for the ones marked with a red flame icon. Upon selecting it, the card will show that it is "Recommended."

To complete this challenge in Week 4 of Season 2, you can equip any one of these Assault Rifles:

BP50

RAM-7

Holger 556

MCW

DG-56

After equipping them, access the Gunsmith menu of the gun, and under the Ammunition category, select any ammo type you prefer. Once that is done, you are ready to head into a match.

Expand Tweet

Simply join any Multiplayer mode and get 30 kills with this loadout to finish the challenge.

That said, it is worth noting here that these kills must be Operator kills, and any Zombie/Hellhound/Mimic eliminations won't count. It simply means you must kill real players in-game, and taking out the AI-based enemies won't count.

It is highly recommended that you drop into the Small Maps Moshpit to complete this mission quickly, as these small maps facilitate fast-paced combat, and you'll find enemies in every corner of the map.

Once you get all those 30 kills with the Assault Rifle with Alternate Rounds, you will complete the challenge and earn 5000 XP.

That covers everything there is to know about the new Week 4 challenge in the shooter and how you can complete it easily.

Check out other Call of Duty articles:

Warzone and MW3 cheaters can now reportedly issue bans to innocent players || Warzone and MW3’s new Optical Sight makes the BAS-B “broken” again || What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded || What is non-drill charge underbarrel in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)? || Rebirth Island remastered will reportedly have swimming feature in Warzone