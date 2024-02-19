What is non-drill charge underbarrel in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

One of the camo challenges for the Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) asks players to get 25 kills with a non-drill charge underbarrel. However, this statement can be quite misleading. Players have repeatedly reported that despite using underbarrels that aren't drill charge, their progression toward the camo does not count. For those wondering, you must complete this challenge in the game to get the Forged Camo for the Holger 556 Assault Rifle.

Hence, for players who want the Forged Camo for their rifle but can't finish this challenge, this guide will look closer at the non-drill charge underbarrel for the Holger 556 and how you can complete it without breaking a sweat.

How to get the 25 kills with non-drill charge underbarrel in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Guide to getting 25 kills with a non-drill charge underbarrel in MW3 (Image via Activision)

You have only a few options to get the 25 kills with non-drill charge underbarrel in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) with the Holger 556. These underbarrels are:

JAK Purifier

SPW 40mm HE

Corvus Masterkey

Corvus Torch

JAK Limb Ripper

Once you have equipped any of them with your weapon, your next task is to get kills with them and not with your weapon's bullets. For instance, if you decide to equip the JAK Limb Ripper, you must get those melee kills with this chainsaw attachment and cannot shoot down your enemies.

To get this challenge done easily, picking the JAK Purifier underbarrel is highly recommended. It is a tiny flamethrower under your firearm and has a longer effective range than all the other attachments mentioned above. Once equipped, it is highly recommended that you drop on a small map such as Shipment or Rust. Since these maps are small, you can burn your enemies with ease.

Furthermore, it is advised to pick game modes such as Hardpoint or Domination, as you will find a lot of enemies huddled together in an area, allowing you to mow them down with that flamethrower and get those 25 kills without breaking a sweat.

Once you successfully get these 25 kills, you will unlock the Forged Camo for the Holger 556 in MW3.

Please note that if your progression isn't being tracked, it is highly advised to use the default weapon and not equip these underbarrels on top of any other Holger 556 blueprint. However, if your progression still doesn't count, it is recommended that you use the Overkill Vest and equip the Assault Rifle as your Secondary to get it to count.

That covers everything that there is to know about non-drill charge underbarrel in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The challenge is extremely easy to complete, but the wording of the challenge itself makes it confusing for the player.

Now that you know how to get it done, you can unlock that coveted Forged Camo for the Holger 556 in no time in Modern Warfare 3.