What is Squad Assemble in Warzone Season 3?

If you like to play Warzone with friends, Squad Assemble in Warzone Season 3 will prove to be the best thing for your group. The next major update is set to bring numerous modes and exciting features for players, and Squad Assemble happens to be one of them.

This article will mention all the crucial details players need to know about Squad Assemble in Warzone Season 3.

Squad Assemble in Warzone Season 3 and Squad Play rewards explained

Squad Assemble feature in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The Squad Assemble feature in Warzone Season 3 will grant players lucrative rewards. They will receive match rewards if they land near their teammates at the beginning of a Rebirth Rsurgence or Battle Royale match (Ranked Play excluded). When active, players will get a notification to land with their squad to earn the bonuses.

The image seen above shows how the feature of Squad Assemble in Warzone Season 3 will work. When the first teammate lands, there will be a small radius created around them. After that, remaining members can land near this radius to successfully land together. Depending on the team size, here's what players have to do.

Full Squad Landing (Quads): All four Operators' landing radii overlap with at least one another.

All four Operators' landing radii overlap with at least one another. Full Squad Landing (Trios): All three Operators' landing radii overlap with at least one another.

All three Operators' landing radii overlap with at least one another. Two Half Squad Landing (Quads): Two pairs of Operators land separately, with each pair's landing radius overlapping.

Two pairs of Operators land separately, with each pair's landing radius overlapping. Majority Squad Landing (Quads): Three of the four Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately.

Three of the four Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately. Majority Squad Landing (Trios): Two of the three Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately.

Two of the three Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately. Duo Squad Landing (Duos): Both squadmates need to land with their radii overlapping.

Now, for players who are excited about the rewards, below is a complete list of Squad Match bonuses they can earn with their teammates.

Mark the Landing Destination: Every squad member gains XP if any teammate pings location where you land before the first member touches the ground.

Every squad member gains XP if any teammate pings location where you land before the first member touches the ground. Full Squad (Trios, Quads): Sizeable XP, cash bonus, and a Supply UAV for landing as a full squad.

Sizeable XP, cash bonus, and a Supply UAV for landing as a full squad. Majority Squad Landing (Trios, Quads): Sizeable XP, a Supply UAV, and cash bonus for landing with two other members (Quads) or one other member (Trios).

Sizeable XP, a Supply UAV, and cash bonus for landing with two other members (Quads) or one other member (Trios). Half Squad or Duo Squad Landing (Quads, Duos): Modest XP and cash bonus for landing with one other teammate (Quads) or with your teammate (Duos).