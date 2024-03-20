Warzone's latest update has finally removed Night Vision Gulag from battle royale

The latest patch for Warzone has disabled Night Vision Gulag from the game's battle royale mode. Although the newest update is pretty minor, it has brought some crucial in-game changes. The patch, released on March 19, 2024, has removed the Night Vision Gulag experience for all players.

Furthermore, certain weapons have undergone notable changes. This article will mention the major tweaks made by developers with the latest patch.

Warzone March 19 update disables Night Vision Gulag

For those who missed out on the full patch notes, here's a complete list of changes in the new Warzone update.

WEAPONS

[SMGs]

RAM-9

Near mid-damage decreased from 27 to 24.

Mid-damage decreased from 24 to 22.

HRM-9

Maximum damage range decreased from 12.95 to 11.30 meters.

[Melee]

Soulrender

Players won't witness any delay now after throwing Equipment or while swapping to the Soulrender.

[GAMEPLAY]

Gulag

Night Vision Gulag is disabled.

Laser attachments have been removed and replaced in Gulag loadouts.

[BUG FIXES]

Issue fixed that caused the Final Elimination Cam slow motion effect to continue after getting the final elimination with a vehicle.

Issue fixed on Fortune's Keep that enabled unmanned vehicles to remain attached to the Research Vessel and would kill the players that came in contact.

As of writing, developers haven't updated on when players can expect Night Vision Gulag to return in the future.

Warzone Season 3 content

Developers are yet to officially reveal the details regarding Season 3 of WZ. Players will soon witness the end of Season 2 Reloaded early next month. While it's been almost confirmed that Season 3 will arrive on April 3, 2024, there's been no update on what the community can expect from Warzone and its overall experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

However, players may expect notable changes across different weapon classes, maps, and modes. Following the return of Fortune's Keep, there's a high chance of Rebirth Island making a comeback as well. It's been rumored to return in Season 3. Not to mention that there will be a brand new event as well.

