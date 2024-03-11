Warzone fourth year anniversary free leaked skin for Season 3

There have been rumors circulating about a free leaked skin for Warzone to celebrate the game's fourth anniversary. The game was first released on March 10, 2020, which means it is now four years old. According to a leak by CoD: Warzone News (@WarzoneTFN on X) new weapon customizations could be made available to commemorate the four-year milestone of Warzone, which is expected to happen in 2024.

Detonated also posted on X that Call of Duty Warzone might be getting exclusive skins on April 3, 2024. It's important to remember that this is speculation based on leaks and hasn't been officially confirmed by the developers. Welcome Missions are expected to be added as part of the anniversary event, where players can earn in-game rewards by completing simple challenges. The skins could be rewards in these Welcome Missions.

Is a free leaked skin coming to Warzone? Here's what we know

During the previous third anniversary event in Warzone, players received gifts every two to three weeks. The leaked blueprint could be added to the game with future updates as the release date for Season 3 of Warzone is approaching.

The skin that has been highlighted in this leak is an MCW Blueprint. The MCW is an assault rifle that was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and later integrated into Warzone. It boasts high stability and decent damage, making it a versatile weapon at various combat ranges. Players may be able to claim the blueprint in the store during the fourth-anniversary event.

The MCW Blueprint skin has imagery of classic Warzone map locations like Caldera and Urzikstan inscribed on it, and its design appears to be paying tribute to classic maps. Collectors will definitely be looking to obtain this item and enhance their inventory.

