Best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone offers various Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) like the WSP Swarm for close-quarter combat scenarios. It is one of the most agile weapons one can carry on the battlefield (other than the melee) and boasts an incredible fire rate. It compensates for its lower damage output with the ability to empty an entire magazine on enemy operators before they can react.

Warzone allows players to create unique builds through its gunsmith system so you can engineer a particular class to fit your playstyle. Activision’s battle royale is unpredictable and can put you in precarious situations where you might need to switch out the heavy guns and depend on the smaller but faster loadout. This is where the WSP Swarm shines and can easily decimate entire squads.

This article will highlight the best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone.

Best WSP Swarm loadout attachments in Warzone

WSP Swarm Sub Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

Here are all the attachments you can use to create a lethal Swarm SMG build in Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: WSP Ruthless-L Barrel

WSP Ruthless-L Barrel Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

The Sonic Suppressor S muzzle increases bullet velocity and damage range alongside removing you from the radar while shooting the gun.

The WSP Ruthless-L barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, and aiming idle sway.

The Marauder rear grip increases gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

The 50-round extended magazine allows you to take on rapid gunfights without reloading frequently.

The FSS Fortress Heavy stock increases recoil control, gun kick control, firing aim stability, and tac stance spread.

Best WSP Swarm class setup and perks

WSP Swarm in Weapons section (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the equipment that you can utilize to make the best out of the new MW3 SMG in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

This SMG benefits from a build that can increase its damage output without hindering its natural high maneuverability. With such a class, it can become a reliable close-range weapon.

The EOD perk decreases incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives. The Double Time perk boosts tactical sprint duration and reduces its cooldown time.

The Tempered perk is crucial as it lets you apply full armor with two instead of three plates. The Resolute perk gives a burst of speed whenever you are under enemy gunfire.

How to unlock WSP Swarm in Warzone?

You can get your hands on the WSP Swarm with ease by simply grinding the game a bit and leveling up your account to military rank 27.

Best secondary to WSP Swarm in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The WSP Swarm is great for close-range but needs to be paired with heavier weapons like a Light Machine Gun (LMG) to cover medium and long-range gunfight scenarios.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.