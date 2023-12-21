Best Lockwood 680 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has some extremely strong close-range weapons; for example, the Lockwood 680 has explosive stopping power and can take out enemy operators with just three good shots. This shotgun employs a pump action, so you'll need a few seconds before shooting out the next barrage of pellets. However, it fails to perform over medium ranges due to damage fall-off.

The Lockwood 680 can be the perfect deterrent for enemy squads who decide to push you inside narrow corners or rooms. You can also utilize this Warzone shotgun for aggressive strategies and surprise opponents with its lethal pumps. With the proper attachments, it can be crafted to fit your playstyle.

This article will highlight the best Lockwood 680 build in Warzone.

Best Lockwood 680 loadout attachments in Warzone

Lockwood 680 shotgun (Image via Activision)

Here are all the attachments you can use to make the most effective Lockwood 680 shotgun build in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Guard: Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard

Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Bolt: Express Light Bolt

The Bryson Improved Choke muzzle increases hipfire and tac stance spread, tighter pellet spread, and damage range.

The Lockwood Defender Heavy Long barrel increases tube ammo capacity, recoil control, aiming idle sway, bullet velocity, and bullet range.

The Matuzek Xray Skeletonized guard increases rechambering, movement, and sprint speeds.

The Sawed Off Mod stock increases sprint-to-fire, movement, aim-walking, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speeds.

The Express Light bolt increases rechambering speed even further to increase the gun’s fire rate.

Best Lockwood 680 class setup and perks

Lockwood 680 weapon (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the equipment you can utilize to make the most out of the shotgun in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Lockwood 680 benefits from a loadout that can increase its movement speed and damage range. Such attachments can help you turn this gun into one of the best close-range metas.

The Tempered and EOD perks can help you survive longer on the battlefield with two-plated full armor and resistance against explosives like grenades. The Double Time perk increases tactical sprint duration, and the Resolute works with it to provide a speed burst whenever under enemy gunfire.

How to unlock Lockwood 680 in Warzone?

The Lockwood 680 shotgun can be unlocked directly by upgrading your account to Level 4. Once this is done, you can equip it in a loadout and use it in online lobbies.

Best secondary to Lockwood 680 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The Lockwood 680 can deliver whenever you engage in close-range combat, so it is best to pair it with either an Assault Rifle or a Light Machine Gun (LMG).

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon-build guides.