Will Black Ops 6 be on PS4?

Black Ops 6 is officially coming to the PS4 after the Xbox showcase event revealed that the game will be released across multiple platforms. This was speculated after a snippet from GameStop's website containing pre-order information for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was leaked. That said, Black Ops 6 will be launched on PC and consoles.
Read on to know more about the specific consoles it will be available on.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on PS4
Black Ops 6 is available to preorder for PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation web store. The game will be a cross-generational release and will also support crossplay features. Previous CoD titles, such as MW3,vMW2, and Black Ops Cold War, are cross-gen games that were released for various platforms.
Black Ops 6 will be released on PC and console platforms on October 25, 2024. The Standard edition is a cross-gen bundle that can be pre-ordered starting from June 9, 2024. Additionally, the Vault edition is available for both PS4 and PS5.
PS4 users were worried about the game's release on older-generation consoles. Black Ops 6 is the latest edition in the Call of Duty franchise, featuring next-generation graphics that require decent hardware. However, players can now heave a sigh of relief, as official sources have confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be available on the PS4.
