Will Black Ops 6 be on PS4?

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Aug 30, 2024 12:28 GMT
Black Ops 6 is officially coming to PS4, Black Ops 6 coming to PS4
Black Ops 6 is officially coming to the PS4 (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 is officially coming to the PS4 after the Xbox showcase event revealed that the game will be released across multiple platforms. This was speculated after a snippet from GameStop's website containing pre-order information for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was leaked. That said, Black Ops 6 will be launched on PC and consoles.

Read on to know more about the specific consoles it will be available on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on PS4

Black Ops 6 is available to preorder for PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation web store. The game will be a cross-generational release and will also support crossplay features. Previous CoD titles, such as MW3,vMW2, and Black Ops Cold War, are cross-gen games that were released for various platforms.

also-read-trending Trending

Black Ops 6 will be released on PC and console platforms on October 25, 2024. The Standard edition is a cross-gen bundle that can be pre-ordered starting from June 9, 2024. Additionally, the Vault edition is available for both PS4 and PS5.

PS4 users were worried about the game's release on older-generation consoles. Black Ops 6 is the latest edition in the Call of Duty franchise, featuring next-generation graphics that require decent hardware. However, players can now heave a sigh of relief, as official sources have confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be available on the PS4.

