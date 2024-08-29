Does Black Ops 6 have Nuketown?

Yes, Black Ops 6 does have Nuketown. This was revealed in the recent Call of Duty NEXT event by Activision in the form of a new version of the iconic Nuketown map, Sandhouse. This is among the 16 multiplayer maps that players can access at the launch of the title. It is a Strike map, constructed with sand and broken elements. However, players won't be able to access it during the Open Beta as confirmed by the developers.

This article aims to provide all the information about the Nuketown map in Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 has a new version of Nuketown as Sandhouse

The Nuketown map has been a part of the Black Ops franchise and is one of the smallest in the title. It is an iconic map, known for fast-paced combats and based on a nuclear test site from the 1950s. In Black Ops 2 it was represented as Nuketown 25, with a 1960s retro-futuristic design.

New Sandhouse map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty NEXT event revealed the title's 16 Multiplayer maps (12 Core 6v6 Maps and 4 Strike Maps) and one of them is the Sandhouse, which is the reconstitution of the original Nuketown. This is a Strike map, constructed with ruins of Nuketown and sand stacked across some popular areas.

Apart from that, the event also displayed several glimpses of the new Area 99 map for Warzone, which was described as the birthplace of Nuketown, a round-based Zombies mode, the classic Prestige system, Omnimovement, and many more features from the title. Further, live gameplay is showcased for all the Warzone maps coming to Season 1 this year.

That said, players will have to wait until the launch of the title to access the new Sandhouse map. However, they can enjoy the eight maps mentioned below during the Beta Access:

Derelict

Pit

Scud

Babylon

Gala

Skyline

Rewind

Stakeout

The Early Access will begin on August 30, 2024, and continue till September 4, 2024, while the Open Beta of the title will start on September 6, 2024, and continue until September 9, 2024.

