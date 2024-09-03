How to unlock all Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6

Fans can now unlock a plethora of Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6. The 2024 Monster Energy x Call of Duty Promotion is currently underway, bringing fans a host of in-game rewards to unlock for BO6. These include Operator skins, many Double XP Tokens, a Weapon Blueprint, and more. What's even more exciting is that this year, these rewards won't be restricted to just the residents of the US, so anyone can claim them irrespective of their region of residence.

We take a closer look at how you can unlock all the Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6.

How to claim all Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6?

Follow these steps to claim all Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6:

First, purchase Monster Energy, Monster Ultra, Monster Java, Monster Hydro, or Juice Monster products and keep their receipt as proof of purchase.

Next, create an account on callofduty.monsterenergy.com. Once done, log in.

Now, upload your receipts.

Once the receipts are verified, which usually takes 48-72 hours, unlock codes in your Monster Energy account.

Next, head over to callofduty.com/redeem and log in using your Activision account. Make sure to use the same account you have logged in to Black Ops 6 with.

Redeem these codes and the items will be unlocked in your Call of Duty account.

That's it; however, please note that although you can start earning them now, they won't be available to use until Black Ops 6 officially releases on October 25, 2024.

Sometimes, if you redeem a code while playing the shooter, the items may not reflect correctly in-game. In that case, try restarting the game for the items to appear.

Note that these items won't be available forever. You have until March 31, 2025, to claim them all. Moreover, only receipts starting September 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2024, will be valid for you to earn Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6.

All Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6

Exploring all the Monster Energy Rewards in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision/Monster Energy)

Now that you've seen how to claim the Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6, here's a look at what exactly you're earning:

Reward 1: Weapon Blueprint + 15 minutes of Double XP

Weapon Blueprint + 15 minutes of Double XP Reward 2: Operator Skin + 15 minutes of Double XP

Operator Skin + 15 minutes of Double XP Reward 3: Weapon Vinyl + 15 minutes of Double XP

Weapon Vinyl + 15 minutes of Double XP Reward 4: Operator Skin + 15 minutes of Double XP

Operator Skin + 15 minutes of Double XP Reward 5: Weapon Vinyl + 15 minutes of Double XP

Weapon Vinyl + 15 minutes of Double XP Reward 6: Operator Skin + 15 minutes of Double XP

Operator Skin + 15 minutes of Double XP Reward 7 (and up): 15 minutes of Double XP

In total, you can earn up to 40 hours of Double XP along with the other rewards in the game. This means you can claim up to 160 Monster Energy Cans to unlock all the possible rewards you can earn from this promotional event with Call of Duty.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking all Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6.

