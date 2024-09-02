Top 5 weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta

Players have already made up their minds about the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta and this is well reflected in their pick rate. Although there are only a handful of weapons in the beta, a few of them certainly stand out from the rest. These weapons are versatile, accurate, boast a good TTK, and needless to say, are quite easy to use. These few traits alone made them some of the best in the game.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta.

5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta

The following are the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta along with the recommended loadouts:

5) XM4

Best XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The classic Black Ops XM4 is the jack of all trades. Low recoil, a fast fire rate, and a superb damage profile make it not only one of the best Assault Rifles but also one of the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta. What makes the XM4 even more special is that it is an immediate unlock. Meaning that if you are a newcomer or just getting started with the game, you can get your hands on it right out of the bat.

Recommended XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6:

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Optic: Merlin Mini

Merlin Mini Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

4) AMES 85

Best AMES 85 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Next up is the AMES 85. With a pick rate of 11.29%, it is without a doubt one of the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta. The Assault Rifle is unlocked at Level 20, meaning that you'll have to grind a bit. But all of that is worth it, as the full-auto rifle can be quite devastating in medium-range combat. One of the major highlights of the weapon is that it is extremely accurate, which makes it ideal for long-range engagements as well.

Recommended AMES 85 loadout in Black Ops 6:

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

3) LR 7.62

Best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

If you love sniping, you cannot go wrong with the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle. Currently, in the game, there are only two Sniper Rifles and the LR 7.62 easily outshines the other (SVD). It is a bolt-action Sniper Rifle that is guaranteed to get you one-shot kills in the game, especially since the player HP has been decreased to 100 in the BO6 Beta. However, it can be a bit on the slower side and may not be up to your taste if you love quick scoping.

That said, with the right set of attachments, these cons can be easily mitigated in the game, earning it a spot among the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Recommended LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6:

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Magazine: Fast Mag II

Fast Mag II Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

2) C9

Best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The MP5 makes a comeback in Black Ops 6 as the C9. It is an extremely versatile SMG that is well-suited for close-range encounters. Just like its predecessors, it is a force to be reckoned with, especially in CQC situations. The SMG has everything going for it. Decent mobility stats, good damage output, a moderate fire rate, and a low TTK at close ranges. Its current pick rate stands at 13.47%, this instantly puts the weapon in the meta category and secures a spot in the list of 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Recommended C9 loadout in Black Ops 6:

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Rear Grip: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Flip Mag

Flip Mag Underbarrel: CQB Grip

1) Jackal PDW

Best Jackal PDW loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

At the number one spot for the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta, the Jackal PDW takes home the cake for the best weapon in Black Ops 6. The SMG does everything you would want a weapon to do. It has a fast fire rate, moderate recoil, high mobility and handling attributes, decent damage range, and a lot more, which truly makes it the best. In fact, many in the community have even deemed it "broken" because of how easily it outshines all the weapons in the Beta.

Even if you use it without any attachments, you will be racking up kills with ease in your matches. But using attachments is always recommended to get the most out of your weapon, provided that you have the option to do so.

Recommended Jackal PDW loadout in Black Ops 6:

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

That covers the 5 best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 Beta. Using these guns with their respective recommended loadouts, will give you an edge in your matches and is certain to get you a few wins. All the suggested loadouts are built to ensure that they fit well with all the different playstyles in the game, be they aggressive or just passive.

