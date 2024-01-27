Warhammer 40K x Modern Warfare 3: Possible release date, all execution types, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will reportedly receive a huge crossover with Warhammer 40K in one of the upcoming seasons. This means that the developers are going to introduce exclusive skin collections, similar to the addition of gameplay content that arrived with The Boys collaboration. Activision has not announced any official confirmation about this at the time of writing this article.

A new Modern Warfare 3 crossover means that the same cosmetics will also be available to the Warzone player base. This is an exciting development for the entire community as Warhammer 40K is one of the most popular miniature war games, and it would make a great fit with MW3’s shooter experience as well as its battle royale counterpart.

This article will highlight the possible Warhammer 40K and MW3 collaboration and its details.

When will Warhammer 40K x Modern Warfare 3 release?

The publisher has not made any official posts about this, so most of the information is made up of assumptions. However, such a large collaboration would be featured in a seasonal update and not any other minor patches. Fans can expect to see the Warhammer 40K crossover in MW3 as early as the beginning of Season 2.

Several dataminers have been able to find artworks and other references that hint towards a possible collaboration. But these are only leaks and cannot be considered definite proof for the upcoming seasonal content.

What are the execution types in Warhammer 40K x Modern Warfare 3?

A recent X post by @theofficecod showcased that there would reportedly be three executions or takedown animations in the Warhammer crossover. Players would be able to perform three different variations of a finishing move depending on the stance of the enemy operator - standing, prone, or downed.

There seems to be a total of two different finishers where: one uses a robotic head to kill off the operator, and the other uses a sword. These are truly unique and will surely attract many players from both communities.

Considering the leaked execution video showcased two different animations, the Warhammer 40K x Modern Warfare 3 collaboration might introduce two exclusive bundles. There is a high chance that the new bundles will introduce two new operators to the roster and a few new weapon blueprints and cosmetics.

Call of Duty has been expanding outside the usual norms and proved that out-of-the-box collaborations like Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj can be successful. This is because a large percentage of the player base enjoys entertaining skin collections as they make the battlefield more fun and vibrant.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X page for announcements about upcoming collaborations. However, the entire crossover may be delayed or reserved for future use since the publisher holds decision-making power.

