When it comes to the best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 3, one cannot go wrong with the MORS. The Military Operated Rail Sniper or the MORS is a single-shot Sniper Rifle that was introduced to the battle royale game with the Season 3 update and it has quickly become a fan-favorite. Its high damage output and ability to wield it aggressively have made it the go-to firearm for those who love to snipe.

However, to get the most out of it, you'll need to equip a few attachments and build a proper loadout that mitigates its weaknesses and maximizes its strengths. That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 3 with the MORS.

Best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 3 with the MORS

Best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 3 using the MORS (Image via Activision)

To build the best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 3 using MORS, it is recommended to use the following attachments:

Barrel: Photonic Charge Barrel

Photonic Charge Barrel Ammunition: HVP Anti-Material Slug

HVP Anti-Material Slug Bolt: Quick Bolt

Quick Bolt Rear Grip: CNTR-6 Grip

CNTR-6 Grip Stock: Superlight-90 Stock

Here's how these attachments affect the rifle:

The Photonic Charge Barrel is the main highlight of this loadout. It gives massive damage and a bullet velocity boost. Moreover, it improves the aim down sight speed. The only con with this barrel is that you must fully charge the gun before shooting to take advantage of the damage buff, and this means charging it up for at least two seconds.

The HVP Anti-Material Slug is another damage enhancer. This bullet-type gives a huge boost to the damage output of the rifle and will even allow you to take down enemies hiding behind thin covers with ease. This makes it one of the most crucial components of the best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone.

The Quick Bolt, as the name suggests, improves rechambering speed. Since it is a bolt-action rifle, a bullet must be rechambered following a shot. The Quick Bolt reduces the time it takes to put the next bullet in, allowing you to shoot faster at enemies.

The CNTR-6 Grip reduces the flinch. This means that if you are aiming down your sights at a target and they are shooting you back, your aim won't be thrown off by a huge margin, allowing you to recenter your crosshair quickly and take down your enemies with ease. It also reduces idle sway, which is a bonus.

Finally, the Superlight-90 Stock is a mobility enhancer. It improves the sprint-to-fire speed, aim walking speed, and overall movement speed of the player with the gun equipped. Furthermore, it reduces the hip fire spread, which can come in handy for those quick no-scopes at extremely close ranges.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 3. This build is optimized for almost all scenarios and will not let you down, irrespective of the map you are using it on. That being said, it is recommended to use an SMG or the Akimbo WSP Stinger as your secondary for the best results.

