Fortune's Keep to officially return in Warzone after unexpected removal last year

In an exciting twist, Fortune's Keep, the fan-favorite map, is set to officially make a comeback in Call of Duty: Warzone. After the abrupt withdrawal of the map last year, the return of the map was announced during the Call of Duty Next 2023 event. Fortune's Keep, as well as Rebirth Island, have been confirmed to return as part of Season 2 of MW3, which is scheduled for early 2024. Fortune's Keep will most likely be released in season 3 after Rebirth Island.

Fortune's Keep is known for providing tight and strategic action in the popular battle royale genre. Despite being heavily desired, the map has not returned after its initial withdrawal. In this article, we are going to talk about everything we know about the return of the famous map on the Warzone playlist.

When does Fortune's Keep come back to Warzone?

Fortune's Keep is set to return to the Call of Duty: Warzone battlefield in early 2024, promising to bring back the thrill that so many gamers enjoyed. This was confirmed during COD Next, with the game developers also announcing that it would be joined by the popular Rebirth Island.

This strategic shift is likely to begin following the highly anticipated Warzone Caldera and Modern Warfare 3 integration. The actual return date is yet to be announced, but these developments have set the stage for an intriguing upcoming season of the game, and fans are anxiously awaiting it.

Following the release of Warzone 2 alongside Modern Warfare 2 and the subsequent upgrade to Warzone Caldera, beloved Resurgence maps Rebirth Island and Fortune's map were removed from the game. Despite ardent requests fas, these maps have not appeared since their initial erasure.

Fortune's Keep (Image via Activision)

As Call of Duty: Warzone phases into Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 with three maps, the addition of Rebirth Island and Fortune's map will further expand the title. This will give players a broader choice of options and experiences in the free-to-play game. Overall, the expected return of the famous map in 2024 is highly awaited by Warzone communities all across the world.

Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.