Best weapons to use in Warzone after January 23 buffs and nerfs

Call of Duty Warzone received January 23 buffs and nerfs as a balance update that shifted the ongoing meta. It is important to keep up with the latest trends to increase your chances of winning matches. Despite the new patches, the MCW has remained one of the most versatile guns and even features nifty conversion kits. With a proper setup, the MCW Assault Rifle and the MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifles can be the perfect duo.

Warzone’s fast-paced gameplay can put players in difficult scenarios where your loadout becomes the first and last line of defense. This is why you must keep up with the meta to stand a chance on this multiplayer battlefield. The MCW family has proven its potential with its easy-to-manage recoil and high accuracy stats, making it perfect for both close and long-range combat.

This article will highlight the best MCW setup to use in Warzone after January 23 buffs and nerfs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best MCW and MCW 6.8 loadout attachments in Warzone after January 23 buffs and nerfs

MCW Assault Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here is a list of all the items you can equip on the MCW and its marksman variant to create a lethal class in Warzone after the recent January 23 buffs and nerfs.

MCW Recommended build:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

The JAK BFB muzzle increases gun kick recoil, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil control.

The 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, aiming idle stability, and firing aim stability.

The DR-6 Handstop increases aim walking speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed.

The 40-round extended magazine increases ammo count per magazine for longer gunfights.

The JAK Raven Kit increases hipfire and tac stance spread, mobility and handling, and rate of fire.

MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda)

MCW 6.8 Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is great for medium and long-range combat.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip increases gun kick recoil and horizontal recoil control while stabilizing the gun.

The 60-round extended drum increases ammo capacity and allows you to spam more shots on distant enemy operators

The RB Crotalus Assault stock increases gun kick recoil, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil control.

Best class setup in Warzone after January 23 buffs and nerfs

Perk Package (Image via Activision)

Here are all the perks and equipment you can use alongside the double MCW setup in Warzone after January 23 buffs and nerfs.

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk Slot 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

The entire perk package is built around survival. The Double Time perk increases tactical sprint duration, and the Mountaineer reduces fall damage drastically. The Quick Fix perk hastens your healing ability, while the High Alert provides you with information about enemies spotting you from outside your visible range.

