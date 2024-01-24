Warzone January 23 patch notes: Weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone January 23 patch notes went live recently, and the latest update has brought several changes that shifted the battle royale meta weapons. After the Season 1 Reloaded update went live, it was immediately criticized by fans, as they called it "the most broken update" in Call of Duty history. The update also disrupted weapon balancing in the game.

Raven Software took matters into its hands and pushed a big update exclusively focusing on the weapon balancing in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded. Below, you can find everything you need to know regarding Warzone January 23 patch notes.

Warzone January 23 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here are all the latest changes in Warzone January 23 patch:

Weapon changes

Assault Rifles

Holger 556

JAK Signal Burst

Increased gun kick control benefit by 10%.

Increased recoil control benefit by 10%.

Decreased burst fire delay from 120ms to 90ms (-25%).

Battle Rifles

Sidewinder

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Decreased bullets required to reach maximum rate of fire from 25 to 15 (-40%).

Submachine Guns

AMR9

Increased rate of fire from 789rpm to 833rpm (+6%).

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Overhauled firing mechanism to simultaneously fire two bullets per shot.

Decreased aim down sight spread by 75%.

Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 50%.

Rival-9

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Decreased burst fire delay from 80ms to 66ms (-18%).

Decreased sprint to fire penalty by 10%.

Decreased aim down sight time penalty by 7%.

Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 20%.

Marksman Rifles

DM56

JAK Signal Burst

Increased gun kick control benefit by 10%.

Increased recoil control benefit by 10%.

Decreased burst fire delay from 120ms to 90ms (-25%).

Equipment

Breacher Drone (Lethal)

Detonation upon impact within 5m will now occur with a decreased detection radius.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause players to encounter an error while attempting to open the Custom Loadout Menu of a Loadout Drop.

Fixed an issue with text alignment on the Champion’s Quest tracker widget.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect icon to appear when pinging Cash Deposit Balloon’s in Plunder.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Champion's Quest tracker to not show progress towards a new token.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Bouncebackalicious Daily Challenge from tracking self revives.

Fixed an issue causing Perk Packages to equip incorrectly when selecting a Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing the Champion's Quest third element to spawn without destroying the attack helicopter.

Fixed an issue causing the Champion's Quest safe to not be marked on the map.

That is all there is to know about Warzone January 23 patch notes.

Check out our other Warzone guides:

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 || Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded pre-load size || Champion's Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded || How does Weapon Case work in Warzone || When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 end?