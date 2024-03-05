The Dune Rule of Fate event is around the corner as the Season 2 Reloaded update in Modern Warfare 3 approaches. Participant awards are among the primary attractions of the Dune Rule of Fate event. With this, experience points, cosmetic enhancements, exclusive in-game items, and other highly sought-after benefits can be won.

This article provides details of the latest Dune event in MW3 and what players can expect from it.

When will the Dune Rule of Fate event be available in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

According to the latest Call of Duty blog, the Dune Rule of Fate event drops on March 6, 2024, and will continue until March 13, 2024. This one-of-a-kind event promises plenty of distinct challenges and rewards in addition to high-intensity action.

Players anticipate the introduction of several new Dune operators during this event. The Feyd Rautha and Paul Atreides operator packages received a lot of favorable reactions in the last Dune event in the game.

What happens in Warzone and MW3 during the Dune Rule of Fate event?

To get XP, players will need to show off their tactical prowess, finish difficult missions, and participate in fierce combat. That said, since not much information is currently available, this article will continue to provide more updates about the event.

Paul Altreides operator skin from the last Dune event in MW3 (Image via Activision)

However, apart from XP that players will gain by participating in the event, what is known is that they will be provided with an additional boost when equipped with the ‘Harkonnen Hunter’ operator skin from the Tracer Pack: Dune Part Two—Harkonnen Pack.

The rewards for the event include:

“Emperor’s Arrival” Weapon Sticker.

“Deep Desert” large decal.

“Imperial Tent” Large Decal.

“The Emperor’s Blade” Weapon Charm.

“House Corrino” emblem.

“The Calculus of Power” calling card.

“Imperial Shield” Weapon Camo.

Players should prepare themselves to embark on this thrilling journey as the Dune Rule of Fate event comes to Modern Warfare 3.

For more such updates regarding events and bundles in Modern Warfare 3, don't forget to check out these other articles from Sportskeeda:

BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone