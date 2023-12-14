How to unlock all rewards in The Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone

The Dune Trial of Power event is the latest crossover featured in Warzone. Players can get several Dune-themed items, including paid cosmetics and a bunch of free rewards. Similar to the previous events, you can get the rewards by earning XP in any game mode. Additionally, you can also earn bonus XP by using specific Operators in the game.

The Dune Trial of Power in Warzone is only here for a week starting December 13, which means that the free rewards can only be redeemed until December 20. There are ten rewards in total, each requiring a certain number of XP to unlock. Read below to know all about the rewards attainable and how to unlock them in the game.

All Dune Trial of Power event rewards in Warzone and how to unlock them

Sand and Spice Camp is the final reward in the event. (Image via Activision)

The Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone is centered around the lead character of Dune, Paul Atreides. As mentioned before, you can obtain all the available rewards in this event by accumulating XP from any game mode. Here are all the rewards you can get from the event, including the highly-coveted Sand & Spice Camo:

Paul Atreides Large Decal: 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Double XP Token: 21,600 XP

21,600 XP Feyd-Rautha Large Decal: 35,000 XP

35,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token: 50,700 XP

50,700 XP Sandworm Charm: 68,800 XP

68,800 XP Long Live The Fighters Weapon Sticker: 89,800 XP

89,800 XP Maker Hook Emblem: 114,100 XP

114,100 XP May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter Calling Card: 142,400 XP

142,400 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token: 175,200 XP

175,200 XP Sand & Spice Camo: 213,200 XP

These rewards are only available during the event's duration. Simply play matches on Warzone to rank up your XP. Keep in mind that you can amass bonus XP by using the Paul Atreides Operator, which grants an additional 1000 XP per match. It's also important to note that all XP accumulated during the event will count toward the next reward to unlock.

With the event coming into the game, Warzone is now in full swing for its Season 1. Aside from Trial of Power, the Season 1 update also features major updates, including a brand new battle royale map, Aftermarket parts, and a bunch of weapon buffs and nerfs.

That's all for the Dune Trial of Power event guide in Warzone. The limited-time event is only available until December 20, so it is advisable for players to quickly accumulate those XPs to unlock the rewards.

