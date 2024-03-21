How to link PS5 controller to Warzone Mobile on Android devices

Newly launched first-person shooter game Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, developed and published by Activision, offers support for PS5 controllers, bringing the familiar Warzone experience to mobile devices. The game features fast-paced, high-intensity online gameplay with next-level graphics and customization options.

Warzone Mobile's touch controls are great, but they might not be ideal for everyone, especially those who use controllers for shooters like MW3 Warzone. The new title offers controller support as a valuable alternative. This allows for precise aiming, smoother movement, and more comfort, so you can dominate the competition in style.

This guide tells you everything you need to know to conquer the battlefield in Warzone Mobile using a PS5 controller. We'll walk you through setting up controller support and share valuable tips to maximize your mobile gaming experience.

Warzone Mobile PS5 controller setup guide for Android devices

Controllers offer analog sticks for aiming, which generally allows for finer control as compared to a touchscreen. This can be a huge advantage in a fast-paced shooter.

Linking a PS5 controller to Warzone Mobile on an Android device is a straightforward process. Here's how you can do it:

PS5 controller pairing mode (Image via Wynnsanity/YouTube)

Step 1: On your PS5 controller, hold down the PS button and the Share button together for a few seconds. You'll notice the light bar on the controller start flashing rapidly, indicating that the device is in pairing mode.

Bluetooth pairing PS5 controller (Image via Phone Battles/YouTube)

Step 2: Open your Android device's Settings app and navigate to the Bluetooth settings. Turn on Bluetooth if it's not already enabled. Your device will then start scanning for available Bluetooth devices in its proximity. Search for 'DualSense wireless PS5 controller' or a similar name in the list of available devices, and then tap on the name to establish a connection between the devices.

Controller settings menu in Warzone Mobile (Image via iamDUKE/YouTube)

Step 3: Once the connection is established, pairing will be complete between your PS5 controller and Android device. Launch the Warzone Mobile app and navigate to the Settings menu. There, you'll discover a dedicated Controller Settings menu where you can customize button layout, sensitivity, and other essential settings for your PS5 controller.

You should now be able to play Warzone Mobile using your PS5 controller.

Note: You can use the Backbone One controller that can be configured from the Backbone One App or any controller that supports Bluetooth connection technology for that matter to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. These include:

Xbox Wireless Controller for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS

Sony PlayStation® 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Sony PlayStation® 4 DualShock 4 Controller

Using a PS5 controller to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will potentially enhance your enjoyment and engagement. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a curious newbie, you will appreciate controller support for your adventures.

Also read: What happens to Call of Duty Mobile after Warzone Mobile's release? || Will Warzone Mobile have mouse and keyboard support upon launch? || Does Warzone Mobile have cross-progression? || How to download WZ Mobile on Android device