How many GB is Warzone Mobile? APK file size explored

After the title's global launch on March 21, 2024, gamers have been wondering how many GB is Warzone Mobile in total. It is now available on both Android and iOS devices, and there's a plethora of content for players to explore, including the Season 2 Battle Pass, new cosmetics, and much more.

If you are interested in trying Warzone Mobile for the very first time, you may be curious about its size and how your smartphone will handle it. This article will briefly list everything you need to know regarding Warzone Mobile's total size on both Android and iOS.

How many GB is Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS?

How many GB is Warzone Mobile on Android (Image via Play Store)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been one of the most anticipated titles for mobile gamers this year. Now that the title is available, a common query is regarding the size of Warzone Mobile on different platforms. Warzone Mobile on Android has a file size of 3.6 GB at the moment. For iOS users, the file size is bigger. The official App Store shows that the game will occupy 3.9 GB of storage on Apple devices.

That being said, the file size may change in the coming months as Activision is likely to push out new updates that will incorporate fresh maps, Operators, and cosmetics. The file size may increase significantly due to newer assets being added to the game.

The current size of Warzone Mobile is relatively small as most AAA games, such as PUBG Mobile, occupy at least 4 GB of storage on mobile devices.

Checking Warzone Mobile file size on both platforms

How many GB is Warzone Mobile on both iOS and Android? (Image via App Store)

If you want to check how many GB is Warzone Mobile on your device, visit the official download page of the game on Android or iOS. Upon clicking the Download button in Play Store or App Store, you can see the file size of the game as the download commences.

If you are running the game on an iPhone, Activision recommends using iOS 16.0 or a later version. For for iPad users, an iPadOS 16.0 or above with at least 3 GB of RAM would be ideal. In case you want to play the game on Android, make sure there's 4 GB of RAM, with the device running Android Adreno 618 or better.

For more Warzone Mobile topics, check below:

Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements for Android and iOS || Warzone Mobile release countdown: Date and time for all regions || Warzone Mobile is reportedly live ahead of the global launch ||