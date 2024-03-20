Warzone Mobile is reportedly live ahead of the global launch

As Warzone Mobile is set to release globally on March 21, 2024, reports from X user PlayWZMobile indicate that the game is already going live on servers worldwide. Several reports are pouring in from players who were already playing Warzone Mobile using a VPN, saying that they are now able to access the game without it.

Note: It's important to note that this information is completely based on some observations by a limited number of players and not officially confirmed by any of the developers.

Prior to the global launch, Warzone Mobile is reportedly live in certain regions

This revelation comes as a surprise to many players all over the world, marking a significant moment in the buildup to Warzone Mobile's official launch.

For starters, a VPN is a virtual proxy network that creates a connection between the player's network and another server over the world. Players were using VPN to change their location and hence transfer them to a lobby on a server where Warzone Mobile has already been released.

However, as per the latest reports shared by PlayWZMobile, it seems that players who had access to the game can now enjoy it without using a VPN. Players should also note that they could only access the game without a VPN if they had the game previously downloaded on their devices.

While these reports can come as a shock to those eagerly waiting for the game, players should approach this with a level of skepticism and wait for the official release, which is hardly 24 hours away. Warzone Mobile is scheduled to release on March 21 at 9 AM PT.

