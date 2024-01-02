"Why am I in debt": Call of Duty players question bizarre negative CP bug that could get you banned

Call of Duty has a different refund policy that can potentially send you into debt as it displays your account with a negative amount of Call of Duty Points (CP). A Redditor named Freet-Treat posted an image about a similar occurrence and said:

"Why am I in debt with cod points"

The picture contained a part of the user’s monitor with a close-up on the right side that showcased a negative CP balance. This situation is quite shocking as Activision has been extremely vigilant about currency exploits and banned players who tried to exploit the existing system.

This article will highlight the negative CP bug in the current Call of Duty and how it could affect your account.

Call of Duty negative CP is more than a simple visual glitch

One of the first and most important things to understand is that a Call of Duty bundle cannot be returned, but the CP coins themselves can be refunded. That said, let us take a closer look at the problems this can cause for an Activision account. The user did not specify the events that occurred before their balance showed a negative 2050 CP.

This post quickly caught the attention of the entire community and began a series of comments, where some contained explanations. One user cited that this scenario is common if you were wrongfully charged for purchasing CP and your bank initiated a return to get back your money.

Activision has a unique refund policy where you can get your money back for the items you previously purchased. However, if you've already spent the amount to get in-game items, the publisher doesn't remove them from your inventory and lets you keep them. But they need to mark your account to initiate such a refund, which is where the confusion generally begins.

To complete a return, Activision apparently needs to stamp your account with a negative CP balance. So, if you had purchased a total of 2400 CP and used it to get a bundle, you would still have the bundle after getting a refund. But this would mean you got your cosmetics for free, so your account is issued a negative 2400 CP balance.

Therefore, if you wish to purchase another bundle worth 2400 CP next time, you must purchase a total of 4800 CP to match the previously bought bundle. It is best to clear out any such occurrences with the Activision Support team, as you might be flagged for duping the publisher for free skins.

You can take countermeasures like removing your card or online banking details from the account to avoid such a situation. This can be considered monetary fraud by the company and cause your account to be permanently banned.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.