10 Modern Warfare 3 bugs and glitches that might get you banned

Modern Warfare 3 has captivated millions with its engaging gameplay and immersive storyline. However, the game has its challenges. One of the key aspects that sets Modern Warfare 3 apart is its strict ban policies. The developers are committed to maintaining a player-friendly environment and have implemented stringent measures to ensure fair play.

Regular updates are rolled out to fix bugs and glitches, enhancing the gaming experience and ensuring players enjoy the game as intended. Despite these efforts, some in-game bugs and glitches must be fixed. Players can sometimes exploit these, often unknowingly, resulting in a ban.

This article aims to list 10 such bugs and glitches that will result in you getting banned from the game.

10 bugs and glitches in Modern Warfare 3 that could result in a ban

Modern Warfare 3 is rigorous in enforcing its ban policies to keep gameplay abuse minimal. The development team constantly provides updates to refine the gameplay and maintains meticulous watch against potential in-game anomalies that could be misused.

Yet, with an endeavor as expansive as Modern Warfare 3, the landscape is intricate, and specific bugs and glitches have been reported within the game.

While some of these are innocent hiccups within the game's matrix, others may be unwittingly misused by players. Despite the developer's commitment to resolving these issues, players should remain aware of the potential risks they may unintentionally cross, as they could result in possible bans.

1) Unlimited tactical sprint in MW3

Expand Tweet

Shotzzy, a CDL pro, is well-known for discovering every hidden secret and trick in Call of Duty games. The legendary SMG player uncovered an infinite tactical sprint glitch in MW3, which is a bug that allows players to sprint faster and for longer than the game developers intended.

It entails employing semtex or a throwing knife as a tactical tool and canceling the throw before the tactical sprint expires. This resets the tactical sprint and allows the player to continue running without pause. Some online players use this bug to obtain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

2) Pinging glitch

The pinging glitch happens when a player in Search and Destroy mode uses the ping function to mark a spot on the map. Typically, the ping marker should vanish after a few seconds, but in rare situations, it remains on the map and reveals the position of the opposing team. This occurs when the player who was pinging dies or enters spectate mode before the ping marker expires.

The issue also impacts the enemy team, as they can see the ping marker on their minimap and know they are being followed. This bug gives the player who has been pinged an unfair advantage over their opponents because they may broadcast the enemy's location to their allies and organize their strategy appropriately.

3) Bombsite A on Terminal bug

Bombsite A on Terminal is a Modern Warfare 3 bug that affects the Search and Destroy game mode. It lets players plant a bomb at the A bombsite outside the plane. The attackers benefit from this since they can plant the bomb without entering the plane and protect it from a safe distance. To defuse the bomb, the defenders must enter the plane, exposing themselves to enemy fire.

Sledgehammer Games, the creators of Modern Warfare 3, acknowledged the issue and published a patch on November 15, 2023, which repaired the glitch. Players who exploit this glitch risk being banned from the game as it violates the Modern Warfare 3 Code of Conduct.

4) FOV can be set higher than it should be following infil

This glitch in Modern Warfare 3 affects the game's field of view (FOV) setting. It can be triggered by adjusting the FOV during infil or by using a controller on a PC and switching between the controller and the keyboard and mouse. The bug follows the infil scene, the cinematic intro that plays before each match.

After infil, players can sometimes adjust their FOV to a higher value than they should, giving them an unfair advantage over others with a standard value. Sledgehammer Games acknowledged this and published a patch on November 17, 2023, which repaired the glitch.

Using the FOV set higher than it should be following infil might result in you getting banned from the game, as it is considered a form of cheating or exploitation.

5) Speed hacks

Expand Tweet

Speed hacks are a type of cheat that some players use to increase their character speed in Modern Warfare 3. They can offer the user an unfair advantage, as they can move faster than normal and evade enemy fire or reach objectives quicker. Speed hacks can also disrupt the game balance and ruin the experience for other players.

This is usually achieved by using third-party software or modifying game files. Some examples of speed hack software are Vader and Cronos, which are sold by Battlelog.co. These software also offer other cheats, such as aimbot, wallhack, and radar hack. Some players may use speed hacks to rank up faster, unlock achievements, or troll other players.

6) Score multiplier glitch

The score multiplier glitch is a bug that some players have exploited to gain an unfair advantage in Modern Warfare 3. It allows players to multiply their score by a certain factor, depending on the game mode and the number of players in the lobby. The score multiplier glitch can be used to rank up faster, unlock achievements, or boost stats.

The score multiplier glitch can be performed on any game mode and map as long as the players can find a match with the same settings. The glitch can also be used with more than two players, but the score multiplier will be lower. It can be detected by the game’s anti-cheat systems, such as VAC, PB, and IW bans, and could result in a ban or suspension.

7) Invisible enemies and allies

Some players have reported the invisible enemies and allies bug in Modern Warfare 3. With this glitch, some players become invisible, making them impossible to see or target. This gives them an unfair advantage, as they can kill their opponents without being spotted. The bug can even affect the invisible player's allies, who may be unable to see or assist them.

The source of this glitch is unknown, although plausible causes include network troubles, corrupted game files, or exploits. Some players believe it occurs randomly, while others claim they can intentionally activate it using specific methods. Using this glitch might result in one getting banned from the game, as it violates the Code of Conduct.

8) Javelin glitch

The Javelin Glitch is a bug present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and has appeared in Modern Warfare 3. It lets players use the Javelin missile launcher as a suicide bomb, causing a large explosion that kills everyone nearby when they die. The glitch provides an unfair advantage to players who use it, as they can quickly rack up kills and ruin the game for others.

Players need to have a class with any primary weapon to exploit the glitch, the Javelin missile launcher as the secondary weapon, and a Semtex grenade or a throwing knife as the equipment. This glitch was patched in Modern Warfare 2, but it reappeared in Modern Warfare 3 due to a coding error. It was also fixed in Modern Warfare 3, but some players still found ways to exploit it.

9) Out of map glitches

Map glitches allow players to move outside the map's boundaries, making them unreachable to opponents. They give players an unfair advantage, as they can avoid enemy fire, see-through walls, or access areas that are not meant to be playable.

Using Map Glitches is considered cheating and can result in the player getting banned from the game. According to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Code of Conduct, players who use glitches, hacks, mods, or any other unauthorized software or hardware to gain an unfair advantage are subject to temporary or permanent bans.

10) Unlimited ammo glitch

The unlimited ammo glitch lets players have infinite ammunition for their weapons. The glitch can be exploited in various ways, depending on the game mode and the weapon type.

It involves using certain killstreak rewards, such as the Care Package, the Sentry Gun, the Weapon Drop, or the Recon Drone, to glitch the weapon armory and get a random weapon with unlimited ammo. Using the unlimited ammo glitch is considered cheating and can result in the player getting banned from the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.