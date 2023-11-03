Modern Warfare 3 Trophy List: All achievements and how to Platinum the game

Modern Warfare 3 is now out on early access, and there are many players who are tuning into the new Call of Duty campaign and unlocking the various trophies and achievements that the story has to offer. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are quite curious as to how they will be able to Platinum the game by going for a completionist run.

A completionist run takes a fair bit of dedication and time to complete, and things are made significantly easier if the achievement unlock conditions are known beforehand.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over all the Tophies that you can unlock in the shooter.

Modern Warfare 3 complete Trophy List

1) Modern Warfare 3 Platinum Trophy

A Soldier’s Purpose

Collect all the Trophies

2) Modern Warfare 3 Gold Trophies

Gearhead

Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions

Never Bury Your Enemies Alive

Complete the campaign

141 Ready

Complete the campaign on Veteran

One Against All

Kill Orcus while in a 6-person squad in MWZ

The First Step

Reach Level 55

3) Modern Warfare 3 Silver Trophies

No Such Thing as Too Many

Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions

Conqueror

Defeat a Warlord in MWZ

Slaughterhouse

Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ

The End?

Complete Act III in MWZ

Seeing Red

Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ

4) Modern Warfare 3 Bronze Trophies

Hitchhiker

Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion

Snow Angel

Execute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown

Your tax dollars at work

Use a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close

Elevator Out of Order

Reach the roof in ‘Highrish’ in under 45 seconds

Think She’ll Notice?

Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch

Shot Blocked

Shoot the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it

Back in the Field

Acquired the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected

2-fer

Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm.

Helo Hat Trick

Destroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament

Floater

Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’

Death Row

Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’

High Wire Act

Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline

Frequent Flyer

Base jump and travel more than 150m with your parachute

Hey, Catch!

Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister, then blow them up with it.

That’s One Way to Do It

Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike

Have You Tried Turning It Off and On?

Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun

Bulletproof

Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions

Tag, You’re It!

Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions

Call Shotgun!

Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies.

Sample Platter

Use 5 different Armaments in Open Combat Missions

Dialed In

Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission

Hired Gun

Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ

You Can Pet The Dog

Pet a Hellhound in MWZ

Helpful Stranger

Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ

Back from the Dead

Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ

Gravestone

Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ

Perkaholic

Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ

Write Off

Kill 500 Enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ

And So It Begins

Successfully Exfil in MWZ

There are a total of 40 trophies to unlock in Modern Warfare 3, and the campaign will take around 30 hours to complete if you are looking to Platinum it.