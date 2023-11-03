Modern Warfare 3 Trophy List: All achievements and how to Platinum the game

Modern Warfare 3 is now out on early access, and there are many players who are tuning into the new Call of Duty campaign and unlocking the various trophies and achievements that the story has to offer. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are quite curious as to how they will be able to Platinum the game by going for a completionist run.
A completionist run takes a fair bit of dedication and time to complete, and things are made significantly easier if the achievement unlock conditions are known beforehand.
Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over all the Tophies that you can unlock in the shooter.
Modern Warfare 3 complete Trophy List
1) Modern Warfare 3 Platinum Trophy
A Soldier’s Purpose
- Collect all the Trophies
2) Modern Warfare 3 Gold Trophies
Gearhead
- Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions
Never Bury Your Enemies Alive
- Complete the campaign
141 Ready
- Complete the campaign on Veteran
One Against All
- Kill Orcus while in a 6-person squad in MWZ
The First Step
- Reach Level 55
3) Modern Warfare 3 Silver Trophies
No Such Thing as Too Many
- Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions
Conqueror
- Defeat a Warlord in MWZ
Slaughterhouse
- Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ
The End?
- Complete Act III in MWZ
Seeing Red
- Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ
4) Modern Warfare 3 Bronze Trophies
Hitchhiker
- Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion
Snow Angel
- Execute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown
Your tax dollars at work
- Use a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close
Elevator Out of Order
- Reach the roof in ‘Highrish’ in under 45 seconds
Think She’ll Notice?
- Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch
Shot Blocked
- Shoot the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it
Back in the Field
- Acquired the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected
2-fer
- Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm.
Helo Hat Trick
- Destroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament
Floater
- Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’
Death Row
- Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’
High Wire Act
- Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline
Frequent Flyer
- Base jump and travel more than 150m with your parachute
Hey, Catch!
- Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister, then blow them up with it.
That’s One Way to Do It
- Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike
Have You Tried Turning It Off and On?
- Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun
Bulletproof
- Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions
Tag, You’re It!
- Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions
Call Shotgun!
- Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies.
Sample Platter
- Use 5 different Armaments in Open Combat Missions
Dialed In
- Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission
Hired Gun
- Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ
You Can Pet The Dog
- Pet a Hellhound in MWZ
Helpful Stranger
- Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ
Back from the Dead
- Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ
Gravestone
- Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ
Perkaholic
- Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ
Write Off
- Kill 500 Enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ
And So It Begins
- Successfully Exfil in MWZ
There are a total of 40 trophies to unlock in Modern Warfare 3, and the campaign will take around 30 hours to complete if you are looking to Platinum it.