How to get operator Pathfinder for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will soon be available with its exclusive campaign early access phase and present many new challenges and rewards, including the Pathfinder operator. Activision’s new title will also bring back the fan-favorite Zombie mode with a twist alongside evergreen multiplayer maps and modes. Players who pre-ordered the game can experience the story mode before others do as part of the early access phase.

Modern Warfare 3 will be added to the Call of Duty HQ as a sequel to Activision’s 2022 multiplayer shooter. The developers have included new operators in the game that will be available to the entire playerbase, besides others migrating from Modern Warfare 2 (MW2).

The Pathfinder operator is one of the new characters for MW3 and can be unlocked by completing necessary challenges. This article highlights the best way to secure this operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to claim the Pathfinder operator in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

Here is how to get the Pathfinder operator in Modern Warfare 3:

Open Modern Warfare 3 from the game client on your system.

Scroll to the campaign mode and start off your journey in the game's story mode.

You will need to complete the entire campaign mode to receive all the rewards.

One of the missions will provide you with the Pathfinder operator as a reward for completion.

Once you unlock it, you can equip it from the “Operators” tab and utilize it in online lobbies.

It is important to note that the Pathfinder operator will be available only for MW3, Zombies mode, and Warzone. Modern Warfare 2 will not be receiving any new content from MW3 since the official Call of Duty blog has already announced that there are no rollbacks for gameplay content. However, players will be able to use almost all of the collectibles and cosmetics that were unlocked or purchased in MW2.

The Pathfinder operator will be arriving as a reward in the campaign early access but become available for all players regardless of whether they participate in that phase. The campaign mode will also feature other rewards for completing mission objectives.

What are the rewards in Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the confirmed rewards that can be claimed by playing early access in MW3:

“ Breather ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

& 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token “ Corso ” Operator

” Operator “ Ghillie Guy ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 30 mins XP Token and 30m Weapon XP Token

and 30m Weapon XP Token “ Toxic Drip ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token “ Doc ” Operator

” Operator “ Skull Rhapsody ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token “ Jabber ” Operator

” Operator Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

It is important to note that some rewards may not be made immediately available but will be added to the player account for use after the title’s launch on November 10, 2023.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.