Can you play solo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is an upcoming mode in Call of Duty: MW3, set to be released on November 10, 2023. Zombies is an extraction survival PvE mode in Call of Duty MW3 that will have you moving about the area, completing story missions and objectives. It's the largest iteration of the mode in the franchise yet.

It is the first time the mode has appeared in a Modern Warfare game. In this article, we will explore whether you can play this mode solo and provide a step-by-step guide on how to solo queue in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Can you play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo?

Expand Tweet

Yes, you can play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo. The developers have confirmed that the mode will support solo and multiplayer gameplay. You can enjoy the intense zombie survival experience on your own or team up with friends for a cooperative challenge.

This makes it the most popular Zombies mode in Call of Duty history. However, there is a time limit of one hour.

Follow the steps to solo queue in this mode and experience the thrill of surviving against a relentless wave of zombies.

Launch the game: Start by launching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on your chosen platform, whether it's PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S.

Start by launching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on your chosen platform, whether it's PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S. Access Zombies mode: Once the game has loaded, navigate to the main menu or the multiplayer menu and look for the Zombies mode. Select it to enter the Zombies menu.

Once the game has loaded, navigate to the main menu or the multiplayer menu and look for the Zombies mode. Select it to enter the Zombies menu. Select solo play: In the Zombies menu, you will see various options for gameplay. Look for the option to play solo and select it. It will ensure that you enter the game as a lone player, facing the hordes of zombies on your own.

In the Zombies menu, you will see various options for gameplay. Look for the option to play solo and select it. It will ensure that you enter the game as a lone player, facing the hordes of zombies on your own. Choose a map: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will feature multiple maps for you to choose from. Select your preferred map for the solo playthrough. Each map will offer unique challenges and objectives, so choose wisely based on your playstyle and preferences.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will feature multiple maps for you to choose from. Select your preferred map for the solo playthrough. Each map will offer unique challenges and objectives, so choose wisely based on your playstyle and preferences. Customize loadout: Before starting the solo queue, you will have the option to customize your loadout. It includes selecting your preferred weapons, equipment, and perks to enhance your chances of survival. Take your time to optimize your loadout for the upcoming battle.

Before starting the solo queue, you will have the option to customize your loadout. It includes selecting your preferred weapons, equipment, and perks to enhance your chances of survival. Take your time to optimize your loadout for the upcoming battle. Start the game: Once you've selected your map and customized your loadout, it's time to start the game. Confirm your choices and proceed to enter the solo queue.

Once you've selected your map and customized your loadout, it's time to start the game. Confirm your choices and proceed to enter the solo queue. Survive the waves: In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, your objective is to survive against waves of increasingly challenging zombies. Utilize your weapons, equipment, and strategic positioning to fend off the undead and stay alive as long as possible. Use your resources wisely and adapt your strategies as the difficulty ramps up.

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, your objective is to survive against waves of increasingly challenging zombies. Utilize your weapons, equipment, and strategic positioning to fend off the undead and stay alive as long as possible. Use your resources wisely and adapt your strategies as the difficulty ramps up. Earn rewards: As you progress through the waves and survive longer, you will earn rewards. These may include new weapons, attachments, cosmetics, or other unlockables that can enhance your future gameplay experiences. Keep pushing your limits and unlocking more rewards as you conquer the zombie hordes.

Remember, playing Zombies solo can be an intense and challenging experience. You must rely on your skills and tactical acumen to survive. It's recommended to practice and familiarize yourself with the maps and gameplay mechanics before diving into the solo queue.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates on Modern Warfare 3.