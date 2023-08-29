Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will allow players to "play again" in Season 5 Reloaded

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, with the community understandably hyped for its release on August 30, 2023. In the latest mid-season update, the game will be featuring quite a few changes. The early patch notes indicate that Modern Warfare 2 will be seeing the addition of a few social updates, especially centered around the "play again" feature and "friend recommender."

To get a more detailed perspective on the additions and the impact they will have on the social strata of MW2's multiplayer player base, read below.

What is "play again" in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

The "play again" feature has been adapted from Call of Duty: Warzone in MW2's multiplayer experience. Its addition in the Season 5 Reloaded update is centered around improving community interaction. After playing a match solo, players and designated party leaders will have the option of sticking together to queue for the next match.

As discussed above, this feature has been added to enhance the community's experience of gaming together and exploring opportunities to find gaming buddies over the course of their matches.

The update includes a "friend recommender" feature that suggests new squadmates to players. It operates in two ways:

It will suggest friends of friends to help players get mutually connected. It will suggest users who prefer to play in the players' queuing times, similar game modes, etc.

We believe this minor update will certainly age well. These additions aim to help players find a social circle with shared interests and may foster strong virtual bonds between online strangers.

Other news

Season 5 Reloaded's release in Modern Warfare 2 will also see the announcement of the extremely hyped 21 Savage Operator Bundle. Much like its predecessors, 21 Savage's bundle will be priced at 2400 COD points, at $19.99 or the equivalent value in a player's local currency. The bundle contains the following cosmetics and in-game items:

21 Savage Operator Skin “Savage Mode” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “Red Opps” SMG Weapon Blueprint “Stabbed… a Lot” Finishing Move “Slaughter King” Melee Weapon Blueprint “Skrrt Skrrt” UTV Vehicle Skin Charm Sticker “Mr. Right Now” Loading Screen

Furthermore, the patch notes also have teased the release of a brand new collaboration with Lara Croft, which will be rolled out sometime during Season 5 Reloaded.

For more Modern Warfare 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.