Lara Croft is officially coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Call of Duty is officially bringing the Tome Raider protagonist Lara Croft in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. While Call of Duty fans are excited about the arrival of Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5, this collaboration just came out of the wind, and it's surely one of the biggest news in the gaming community.

The protagonist from the Tomb Raider franchise is all set to make her entrance into Call of Duty, and that is also happening in Season 5 with everything else. Please read below to learn more about her introduction in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty to introduce Lara Croft in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone mid season 5 according to the PlayStation Blog. pic.twitter.com/oPuK2zCYxK

Not a while ago, a PlayStation Blog regarding the season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 revealed that the iconic character from the Tomb Raider franchise is coming into Call of Duty. Here is what was stated in the blog,

"Play as the legendary treasure hunter and video game icon Lara Croft in a new Operator bundle arriving in the mid-season."

While Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg operators are coming to the game with the launch of Season 5, it seems like the same won't be the case for the Tomb Raider protagonist.

When does Lara Croft come to Call of Duty? Release period revealed

According to the blog, Lara will come to Call of Duty in Season 5 Reloaded. While the operator's arrival wasn't mentioned in the official Call of Duty blog, it is not quite sure if it will be available for all the platforms or not.

However, given the character's popularity among the video game community, it won't be fair for fans if they don't get to play as this iconic character due to a platform restriction.

Introduced in 1996 game Tomb Raider, Lara Croft immediately became a survival running game that took the world by storm. later the game was adapted as movies and portrayed by none other than Angelina Jolie. Seeing this legendary character in Call of Duty and wielding weapons with her will surely be a fan-favorite introduction.

The Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is already packed with content and this new update is another big addition including the reveal of CoD 2023, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and more.