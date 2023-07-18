Best loadout for Search and Destroy mode in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

In high-stakes game modes like Search and Destroy in Modern Warfare 2, players must ensure they use the correct loadouts. SnD is extremely competitive in nature and relies a lot on team play and coordination. In such a tactical mode, it is extremely important to avoid being at a competitive disadvantage. Although it relies a lot on individual skills and teamwork, if players aren't using the correct loadouts, the fights will never be fair.

Search and Destroy has been a part of the Call of Duty series since its inception. Unlike other modes, SnD concentrates on the tactical and competitive aspects of COD. It is also one of the featured game modes in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play playlist. Being a competitive mode where nothing is certain, players must at least ensure that they can rely on their weapons when the need arises.

Hence, to mitigate any chances of being at a disadvantage, it becomes mandatory for players to build loadouts that give them an edge over their enemies. Currently, one of the best weapons to use in SnD is the Tempus Razorback. The weapon is extremely easy to use, has a fast fire rate, and has a competitive time-to-kill at all ranges.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Tempus Razorback loadout for Search and Destroy in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout for Search and Destroy in Modern Warfare 2

Best Tempus Razorback Search and Destroy loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The primary reason for using the Tempus Razorback is its ease of use. The gun has an easy-to-control recoil, which makes it easier to land all your shots on the target. Its time-to-kill at ranges up to 28 meters is 216 ms, which is decent for an Assault Rifle. Where it truly excels is in terms of handling.

It has an ADS time of only 220ms, which is really fast. Moreover, the sprint-to-fire time on this Assault Rifle is the fastest in its class and stands at 150 ms and 220 ms for normal and tactical sprint-to-fire times, respectively. In game modes like Search and Destroy, possessing the prowess of an Assault Rifle with the handling attributes of a Submachine gun can be game-changing.

However, without any attachments, you won't be able to get the most out of this rifle. Hence, keeping in mind the strengths and flaws of the Tempus Razorback, the following loadout is recommended:

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Barrel: 16" Tankr-V

16" Tankr-V Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: ERG-X1

Slimline Pro is a clean optical sight that provides a precise picture of the targets. However, optics are preferential, and you should pick the one you like. 16" Tankr-V increases the bullet velocity and further lowers the recoil. Sakin Tread-40 also helps increase the accuracy by acting on horizontal and vertical recoil. FSS Sharkfin 90 helps stabilize the aim and comes in handy when aiming at targets that are far away. Finally, the ERG-X1 helps with recoil control as well.

As for the Secondary, you can pick the X13 Auto or FTAC Siege. For the Perks, you can pick Double Time, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix/High Alert. Finally, for Equipment, it is recommended to go with Stun Grenades and Semtex.

This is all there is to know about the best loadout for Search and Destroy of Modern Warfare 2. The Tempus Razorback is a fantastic rifle currently, and it won't let you down in any circumstances you might find yourself in.

