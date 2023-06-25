Best Tempus Razorback loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Tempus Razorback is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a new addition to the arsenal that arrived in the game with the Season 4 update. Developers intended the rifle to be the jack of all trades. As a result, it doesn't do anything impressive on a particular front but is instead a versatile weapon that can be used in various situations.

But that doesn't imply that the weapon isn't good. It has a fire rate of 833 rpm (Rounds per Minute), which is higher for an Assault Rifle. Another highlight of the rifle is its recoil, which is relatively easy to control.

That said, to get the best out of this new Assault Rifle, players will have to equip a few attachments. To assist players in curating the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Modern Warfare 2, this guide will take a closer look at the best extensions for it, the best Perks, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2?

Being an Assault Rifle, the Tempus Razorback excels at mid-range encounters. However, its close-range TTK is abysmal, so it is advised to use a solid secondary gun that is handy in such scenarios. For this purpose, you can use the FTAC Siege in the secondary slot.

As for the Perks, you can go with Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad as Base Perks, Cold Blooded as Bonus Perk, and Ghost as the Ultimate Perk. Regarding equipment, it is advised to go with Stung Grenades and Semtex.

While this Class will undoubtedly help your survival in a match, it will do little to win gunfights. For that, you will need attachments that enhance the Tempus Razorback's strengths and reduce its weaknesses. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the Tempus Razorback?

Attachments are modifications that help change the default attributes of a gun. The Tempus Razorback excels at mid-range combat and has a low recoil but is terrible at close-range encounters. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of the Assault Rifle, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Casus X

Casus X Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Sakin Tread-40 is a compensator that acts on vertical and horizontal recoil for a consistent and accurate shooting experience.

Commando Foregrip is also a great choice to lower recoil. It also increases the idle aiming stability of the gun.

Casus X increases the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim down-sight speed, facilitating aggressive gameplay.

Cronen Mini Pro is one of the game's cleanest optics, providing an obstruction-free and clear sight of the targets.

FSS OLE-V Laser also increases the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability.

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2?

The only way you can unlock the Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2 is via the Season 4 Battle Pass. It is available in the Battle Pass Sector D13, of which this rifle is the HVT. So, you must unlock all four rewards in Sector D13 first, making you eligible to earn the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle.

However, once the Season ends, Call of Duty usually provides other options to acquire their Battle Pass exclusive guns via a Bundle Purchase from the store, extracting the weapon safely from DMZ, or completing specific in-game challenges.

That is all there is to know about the best Tempus Razorback loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

