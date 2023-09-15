"It's literally 2019 WZ"- Shotzzy hints at return of OG Warzone with new map

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro, one of the most popular CoD pro players, hinted that the upcoming Warzone (WZ) changes might bring back the heyday of Verdansk in 2020. While the community is already hyped with the upcoming map and Modern Warfare 3 integration, pro player Shotzzy has disclosed that the new Warzone may have a lot of similarities with the OG version that broke the internet in 2020.

Shotzzy believes Warzone will be back in full glory

In a recent interview with Seth "Scump" Abner, another legend of the game, Shotzzy spoke about his experience with the new map and Warzone. Activision invited pro players in WZ to test the new overhaul, and the feedback so far has been extremely positive.

The first Call of Duty: WZ was tied up with Modern Warfare (2019), and in 2020, Activision released it globally, immediately accruing millions of players within a month. With Modern Warfare 3 bringing major changes to the current mechanics, it is expected that the battle royale will follow a similar footprint. Shotzzy says,

"I will say, I do feel like Warzone is going to be back though. Not gonna lie...Because it's literally like 2019 Warzone."

Activision has announced a brand new map for the battle royale. Furthermore, the most controversial feature in the current version of the game, the movement mechanism, is also receiving a major overhaul. From the return of the fan-favorite mechanism Slide Cancel to Reload Cancel, it's all there in the game.

Fans who used to cherish the fast-paced gameplay in the OG version would surely be familiar with these changes. According to Activision, all these changes have been made based on the community's reaction and feedback so far.

The upcoming game will be built on the same engine as the current one, so it'll be easier for devs to implement those changes without starting from scratch.

Will the new tweaks finally satisfy the CoD community?