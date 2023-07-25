Best launcher for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 features a total of 4 different launchers in its massive arsenal. These can be used to take down players and killstreaks alike without much hassle. However, not every rocket launcher is built the same and features different fire types. While some can be used to shoot at will, others require a specific target to lock on to fire the missile.

Modern Warfare 2 is more fast-paced than Warzone 2. Players utilize various weapons and combinations to dominate the lobbies. Despite the popularity of Sub Machine Guns and Assault Rifles with fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) speeds, launchers can be devastating and take out multiple enemies with a single shot.

Let us look at the best launcher that can be used in MW2 multiplayer.

Most effective launcher in Modern Warfare 2

PILA launcher in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Call of Duty)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has some of the most hilarious clips of players using launchers. It is easily one of the most destructive forces in the game that a player can equip that does not fall under the killstreak wing. They can be used to blow up UAVs, Gunner Choppers, and any other aerial aids that a player can get by racking up kills.

The PILA is easily the best launcher in the game and can be used in two different modes - free fire and lock-on. It is very convenient to utilize it because players can choose the free fire mode and eliminate players without having to deal with a long trigger time. It also has a tracking mode that can be used to take out different killstreaks, which would normally consume a large amount of ammunition.

More launchers in Modern Warfare 2

JOKR, STRELA-P, and RPG-7 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The JOKR is the next best alternative for players who do not want to use or do not have access to the PILA. Unfortunately, it has very low mobility, fire rate, and ammo count. This calls for more reserved use of the weapon as it cannot be spammed like others in the class. However, it boasts the highest accuracy stat and can be used to pinpoint targets and eliminate them.

The STRELA-P is another intuitive launcher that can be used to bully enemy players due to its explosive power. It has a large area of effect and high-speed missiles that can instantly take out targets. Due to its lack of a targeting system, players can get used to its trajectory with a few hours of grind.

The RPG-7 is the most rudimentary tool in the launcher class and is quite clunky. The lack of any scope makes it practically useless for long-range engagements. However, it has the best mobility stat and can be used for quick retaliation or to initiate attacks. It is most useful in medium ranges with a clear line of sight of the target.

