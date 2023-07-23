Best TAQ-M loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Class setup, attachments, and more

The TAQ-M is a Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The weapon is suited for mid and long-range engagements and can be deadly in such ranges. It can eliminate enemies with just two shots at ranges up to 100 meters with an effective time-to-kill of 250 ms, which is decent for its class. It is also one of the most accurate rifles in the game, and in the right hands, it can be a force to be reckoned with.

If players look forward to using the weapon in their matches, they must build a proper class around it that helps bring the best out of the rifle. They will need to equip the correct Perks, Equipment, and attachments that help them leverage the strengths of this Marksman Rifle and simultaneously negate its flaws.

Hence, this guide will look at the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to assist players in winning more gunfights and, eventually, matches.

Best TAQ-M class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Since the TAQ-M is a Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, it isn't the best for close-quarter fights. For such scenarios, weapons like the X13 Auto or the FTAC Siege would be more viable. They are exceptionally strong and be used as SMGs as well. Moreover, being handguns, they will work underwater as well, unlike submachine guns.

When it comes to the decision of picking Perks, you should pick Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost/Quick Fix. For Equipment, it is generally recommended to go with Stun Grenades and Semtex, as they are viable for all maps and game modes. However, you should pick Equipment that matches your playstyle.

Best attachments for the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2

The TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2 is already a heavy-hitting and easy-to-use rifle. Its mobility and handling stats are also decent and are better than most Marksman Rifles in the game. However, its low bullet count per magazine as well as its rate of fire, can render the weapon weak in certain circumstances. Hence, keeping in mind the pros and cons of the rifle, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 15-Round Mag

15-Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

Polarfire-S is a suppressor that not only silences the gunshots but also boosts the damage range and bullet velocity and smoothes the recoil.

FSS Sharkfin 90 stabilizes the idle aim and makes it easier to hit targets at longer ranges.

15 Round Mag increases the magazine count to 15 from 10, allowing you to take out more enemies without reloading.

Demo Cleanshot Grip increases the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down sight speed. This will enable you to play aggressively.

TV Xline Pro also increases the aim down sight speed. It also boosts the character's sprint speed and crouch movement speed with the weapon equipped.

How to unlock the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2 can be a little time-consuming. Since it belongs to the Tactique Verte platform, you'll have to use other weapons from the platform to be able to unlock it. That said, here's how you can unlock the weapon in MW2:

First, reach the Military Rank of Level 19 to unlock the TAQ-56.

Level up the TAQ-56 to Level 20.

This will unlock the Marksman Rifle. Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the rifle to level it up and unlock the various attachment slots and attachments for them that are suggested in this guide.

