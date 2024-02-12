The Aether Worm Bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is finally available for purchase in the Call of Duty in-game store. The standout item in the bundle is the Operator skin, which features a dark, purple-themed monster that matches the undead-themed MW3 and Warzone Season 2.

The Aether Worm skin is one of the most anticipated skins at the start of the season. With its impressive promotional art, players were expecting a great deal out of this bundle. This article provides a detailed overview of the bundle, including its price, inclusions, and determines if it's worth the purchase.

What is the price of the Aether Worm Bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The Vanquisher Operator skin in MW3 (Image via Activision)

You can get your hands on the Aether Worm Bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone for 2400 Call of Duty points. You can use saved-up CoD points (CP) to purchase the bundle. However, if you are going to top up the full amount, it's going to cost $20.

Here's the complete list of CP to cash conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

You can acquire these CoD points at platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Xbox store, and PlayStation store.

What's included in the Aether Worm bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The bundle contains an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetic items. All these inclusions feature the same dark horror purple-themed aesthetic. The Operator skin comes with the Stick N' Move finishing move.

Here's everything that's included in the bundle:

"Vanquisher" Operator skin

"Etched Obsidian" OG-68 LSW weapon blueprint

"Seared Obsidian" Longbow weapon blueprint

"Olgoi-Khorkhoi" Large Decal

"Bite' Sized" Charm

Refined Aetherium Crystal

Is the Aether Worm bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Zombies Aether Worm bundle attracted many players during its initial preview in the Season 2 patch notes. It's one of the most anticipated bundles teased for the season, thanks to its insanely cool promotional art.

However, the actual skin Vanquisher skin was underwhelming. Many players pointed out the lack of tracers in this pack, which could have made the bundle worth purchasing.

However, if you want to get something that matches the undead theme Call of Duty is going for this season, this is a great pick.

